Nikita Mazepin: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Nikita Mazepin is a Russian F1 driver for Haas.

He joined F1 in 2021 after finishing fifth in F2 in 2020. He has been retained by the Haas team for 2022 and will once again partner Mick Schumacher.

Both drivers will be hoping for a more competitive car than in 2021 with Haas opting to focus fully on development for this year rather than last.

Here is everything you need to know about Nikita Mazepin:

How old is Nikita Mazepin?

Mazepin is 22. He was born March 2nd, 1999.

How tall is Nikita Mazepin?

Mazepin is 1.76m

What is Nikita Mazepin's salary & networth?

Mazeping is said to have a salary of $1m and a networth of $1m.

Who is Nikita Mazepin's girlfriend?

There are no clear reports on Mazepin's relationship status and it is believed he is currently single.

Who is Nikita Mazepin's dad?

Nikita Mazepin's dad is Belarusian-Russian businessman, Dmitry Mazepin.

He is the majority shareholder and chairman of the Uralchem Integrated Chemicals Company, who are the chief sponsors of the Haas F1 team.

Mazepin had a tough 2021 with him taking a fair bit of stick from several quarters for some of the mistakes that he made.

Of course, his case wasn't helped by the Haas car easily being the slowest on the grid and so he only had teammate Mick Schumacher to really compare himself to for much of the season, with the German having a stronger year.

Mazepin will be hoping that the Haas car is quicker in 2022 as he keeps his drive and will also hope a year at the top level of motorsport can help him in terms of experience and cutting the mistakes out.

He is still young so has room to improve but whether he does or not remains to be seen.

