FIFA 22: How to Delete Your Career Mode Progress

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is up and running and fans around the globe have been immersing themselves in Career Mode. However, some will be wondering if it is possible to delete and start again.

This has turned out to be a bit of a mystery for some as there doesn't seem to be a straightforward method drawn up by EA to erase any progress that has been made on a particular platform.

Career Mode continues to be one of the most popular game modes in FIFA 22 with many throwing themselves into a situation where they can either be a player, or a manager of a certain football club across the game with the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League thrown in for good measure.

However, sometimes things may not have turned out quite the way that you would have hoped and because of the autosave feature that exists on FIFA 22, you may have saved some progress that you could have done without.

There simply isn't a 'delete Career Mode' option like there is in Ultimate Team concerning clubs. So how can you draw the proverbial line in the sand and start on a fresh path?

Read more: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

How to Delete Your Career Mode Progress in FIFA 22

For some reason, EA have hidden this in a particular menu that you will need to dive into in order to wipe the slate clean on your Career Mode progress.

Here is what you need to do to delete your Career Mode:

Go to Customise

Select Profile

Select Delete

Your Career Mode will be deleted.

It's that simple, but it isn't simple at the same time. There is a lot of unexpected menus that you need to dive into to make this happen but at least EA have made it possible.

This is something that, maybe, the developers need to address as we head towards FIFA 23, or EA Sports FC 23 as reports have shown the game could be called.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest FIFA 22 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News