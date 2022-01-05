Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It has recently been said by Frank Sanchez, a Cuban professional boxer, that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 'has heavyweight power’ that could trouble the heavyweight division.

When talking about sparring sessions he's had with the world champion, Sanchez admitted that the Mexican could compete with the likes of Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Sanchez is unbeaten throughout his own professional career and that could be thanks to his sparring sessions with Canelo. What a talent to be working alongside!

These sparring sessions after all have clearly left a big impression on him.

During an interview with DAZN, when asked about his sparring partner and his future plans in boxing, he said: “Look, I’ve sparred with Canelo. I can tell you with the utmost confidence that Canelo has heavyweight power.

“He can handle cruiserweight, and in my opinion, he could be a heavyweight champion if he put his mind to it.

“Canelo is an absolute stud. He’s very serious and very respectful both with me and his work ethic.

“The biggest lesson that I learned from him is the fact that it doesn’t matter whether you’re training or you’re inside the ring, that you got to be serious about your craft, that you got to follow it with passion.

“That’s the main thing that I took away from being around Canelo, someone that I appreciate a lot.”

Whether Canelo does step up to the heavyweight division is yet to be known, but he does have his eyes on the cruiserweights, which does suggest he's considering conquering more and more divisions as his career progresses.

Just how far can the Mexican go? Time will tell, but one thing is for sure, those close to him are pretty convinced he has what it takes to dominate even the heaviest of divisions.

