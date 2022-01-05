Call of Duty: Activision Sue Cheat Provider Amid Ricochet Rollout

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty are taking a well-known cheat provider to court in the United States for knowingly making hacks for one of their games.

Activision have come under intense scrutiny over the past 12 months with players taking advantage of loopholes in the game that enables them to use aimbot and wallhack, and have not been able to eradicate the issue.

Because of this, they recently rolled out their anti-cheat software named Ricochey in an attempt to combat the problems that have been caused by a minority of gamers in their servers.

This has not just been in Call of Duty, but also in other games that they produce such as Overwatch, and have had the same issues on those servers too.

As a result, they have now identified the provider of these cheats and have opted to go one step further by taking it in front of a judge in California, USA.

Call of Duty Cheats

The details of the lawsuit were shared by ModernWarzone on Twitter, who shared the official document that was filed on 4th January 2022 which was the first of a 24-page document.

The charges themselves are against EngineOwning, a cheat provider that has allegedly been designing hacks for Activision games, and have been accused of attempting to create for Overwatch.

The preliminary statement read: "Activision is the owner and publisher of the Call of Duty series of video games (the "COD Games"). By this lawsuit, Activision seeks to put a stop to unlawful conduct by an organisation that is distributing and selling for profit numerous malicious software products designed to enable members of the public to gain an unfair advantage (i.e., to cheat) in the COD Games. These ongoing activities damage Activision's games, its overall business and the experience of the COD player community"

Activision are seeking $2500 (£1800) for each violation of the law with three charges against them. One for 'Trafficking in Circumvention Devices', one for 'intentional interference with contractual relations' and 'unfair competition'.

(Credit: ModernWarzone)

