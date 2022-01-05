West Ham transfer news: Fresh January window claim emerges involving Daniel Kretinsky

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Premier League cult hero Carlton Palmer has hinted West Ham United could spend big during the transfer window after underplaying Daniel Kretinsky's investment into the club.

The Czech investment group 1890s holdings a.s, which is headed up by Kretinsky, bought a 27 per cent stake in the Hammers in November.

What's the latest news involving Kretinsky?

It was first claimed that Kretinsky was interested in acquiring a minority stake in West Ham in October, with The Athletic reporting the 46-year-old may eventually look to become the majority shareholder at a later date.

It became increasingly likely that Kretinsky was set to acquire a stake in the Premier League club when he was spotted in attendance at the London Stadium as the Hammers sealed a 3-2 win over Liverpool days before a change in the ownership model was announced.

David Sullivan and David Gold, who had previously worked together at Birmingham City, completed a takeover of their boyhood club in January 2010.

Sullivan initially controlled 51.5 per cent of West Ham's assets, with Gold owning 35.1 per cent of the club, but the former's shares have been reduced to 38.8 per cent following the investment made by 1890s holdings a.s.

Kretinsky has headed to the London Stadium with deep pockets as, according to Forbes, he is estimated to be worth in the region of £2.9billion.

However, the Czech has suggested that his injection of cash will not result in West Ham having an inflated transfer budget this month.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Kretinsky?

Palmer reckons Kretinsky's claim that the Hammers will not be in a position to spend big despite his move to the club is nonsense.

The former England international has suggested that West Ham are being coy over the investment to ensure they are not made to pay extortionate fees during the transfer window.

Palmer exclusively told GIVEMESPORT: "There is a reason why they've got this new investor involved. They brought this new investor in because he's going to give them an injection of money.

"They're trying to underplay it because they don't want people to come out and think they've got money to spend and so the fees will go up."

Have West Ham been linked with any big-name signings?

According to The Telegraph, West Ham are preparing to do battle with London rivals Tottenham Hotspur as they look to prise Adama Traore away from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £20million deal.

Italian media outlet Calcio Napoli 24 have even suggested that the Hammers have already lodged a bid for Napoli attacking midfielder Lorenzo Insigne.

El Nacional have claimed West Ham have seen a £21million bid rejected by Real Madrid for Eden Hazard despite club president Florentino Perez being desperate to get the 30-year-old off their books.

The report suggests the La Liga giants are not willing to accept proposals worth less than £43million.

