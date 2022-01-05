Skull and Bones: Gameplay Footage Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Skull and Bones is an up and coming game soon to be released in the very near future and we have all the latest information about the gameplay footage that has been released by the developers.

The pirate game looks to be a lot of fun and it will have to release with a great reception from the gaming community as pirate game Sea of Thieves is very popular.

We have had to wait a couple of years for this game to come out; however, the gameplay footage makes it looks like it will be well worth the wait.

Hopefully the game plays as well as it looks, and if there are no huge bugs when it is released, then it could be one of the more successful games in 2022.

Skull and Bones Gameplay Footage

When gameplay footage is revealed, many in the gaming community look in detail at what it shows so that they can work out if it runs smoothly and if it will be any good.

The Skull and Bones gameplay footage shows us a lot of details, and this is due to the fact 23 minutes of gameplay for players to see on YouTube.

This game has been in development for a couple of years now, and due to this, we have been treated to an abundance of gameplay footage. Have a look at 23 minutes of gameplay footage from YouTube down below.

The Skull and Bones gameplay has shown us exactly how you can drive the huge ships across the seas and oceans, and also how to navigate around the ship.

You are able to use cannons and other weapons on the ship, and fighting these opponents ships looks great.

Players will be wanting to know what platforms this game will be made available on, and luckily, it will be Skull and Bones will be available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia.

This is very exciting times for developers Ubisoft, and with expectations high, they will have to deliver a great game. By the looks of the gameplay footage, it looks like they will do just that.

