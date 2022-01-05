Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is set to make her long-awaited return to the octagon, which could see one of the most iconic UFC fights repeat itself.

The Polish fighter has targeted a rematch against Zhang Weili, who she faced in March 2020 at UFC 248.

The clash was awarded Fight of the Year, and has gone down in history as one of the most unforgettable bouts ever.

Jędrzejczyk lost to Weili and then took time away from fighting, which sparked whispers surrounding her potential retirement.

However, JJ herself has squashed these rumours and has said she is ready to make her comeback and outlined who she hopes it will be against.

"Everyone thinks I’m not in the UFC anymore," the 34-year-old told Polish TV show Kanal Sportowy (h/t Sport.pl). "I am — I just dropped out of the rankings because I haven’t fought for a dozen or so months."

Jędrzejczyk was held in high regard as she enjoyed a dominant era as the unbeaten women's strawweight champion back in 2015. After defeating Carla Esparza for the belt, JJ became the first Polish UFC title holder and first female European champion in the promotion.

However, after her time at the top, Jędrzejczyk hit a slump in form and lost four of her next six fights following her first ever career defeat in 2017.

But now the Pole is back and ready to re-establish herself inside the octagon and her next fight could be a recreation of the iconic bout at UFC 248.

It looked as though Jędrzejczyk was penned to take on the winner of Esparza vs Rose Namajunas, but the former strawweight champion does not want to wait that long to get back into action.

"I thought it might be Carla Esparza, but it's been confirmed she is next to fight for the championship.

"There was also [Maria] Rodriguez, but she fights [Xiaonan] Yan in March so that leaves Weili.

"I don't see any other fight. [UFC president] Dana [White] made me an offer to fight for the championship, but I would have to wait until November [or] December and I don't want to wait. I want to fight."

There is yet to be confirmation of a fight between Jędrzejczyk and Weili but fans are looking forward to the potential rematch and are eager to see JJ back in the thick of it.

