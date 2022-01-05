Aston Villa transfer news: 'Has been offered' - Fresh claim emerges over £142m star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to journalist Dean Jones, Aston Villa target Philippe Coutinho has been ‘offered to half the Premier League’ as an imminent exit from Barcelona appears ever more likely.

Steven Gerrard’s charges are believed to be keen on securing the 29-year-old’s signature in the coming weeks, providing him an escape route from his Nou Camp nightmare.

What is the latest news involving Coutinho?

A recent report from well-known reporter and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Villans are ‘in direct contact’ with Coutinho over a potential move.

The 63-cap Brazil international has endured a torrid time since moving to Barca from Liverpool in a whopping £142 million move back in January 2018.

In his first 18 months with the Catalan giants, Coutinho racked up just 20 goals and 12 assists for the Blaugrana in 76 appearances, falling out of favour under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

He then enjoyed a mini-resurgence during a season-long loan with Bayern Munich throughout 2019/20, featuring 38 times and providing 20 goal contributions as he claimed a famous treble.

However, Coutinho has been unable to replicate that sort of form upon his return to Barca and now appears set to call time on his underwhelming spell with the five-time European champions.

Jones has revealed that the South American has been made available to several sides in the English top-flight, with a Premier League return edging ever closer.

What has Jones said about Coutinho?

Barcelona’s extensive financial issues have been well documented in recent months, and Coutinho is reportedly the club’s highest earner, as per Salary Sport.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Xavi’s charges are eager to offload the creative talent, but Jones has claimed any deal may hinge on how much of the player’s wages Barca are prepared to cover.

He told GiveMeSport: “From what I’m told, Coutinho has been offered to half the Premier League - ultimately a deal is likely to hinge on how much of his wages Barcelona are willing to cover.”

Would Coutinho be a good signing for Villa?

With Villa appearing to be at the front of the queue for Coutinho’s signature, the club’s supporters may be equally as excited as apprehensive regarding his potential arrival.

Despite only starting five games in all competitions throughout 2021/22, the technically gifted gem remains in the 99th percentile for total shots, the 97th for progressive carries and the 96th for passes attempted over the last year, as per FBref.com.

These impressive figures illustrate that Coutinho still has a lot to offer at the elite level, and could prove to be an extremely astute acquisition from Villa and Gerrard.

