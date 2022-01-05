Everton transfer news: £27m Toffees star 'seeking January move' as another suitor emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke is sure Everton defender Lucas Digne will be "seeking a move away" from Goodison Park this month.

According to The Athletic, the 28-year-old and manager Rafael Benitez have rarely seen eye to eye since the latter's arrival, and O'Rourke believes an exit could now be on the cards.

What is the latest news involving Digne?

Amid tension between the two, Digne has been sidelined. The 3-2 defeat to Brighton over the weekend was the first time the left-back had made Everton's squad since the start of December.

The Toffees, of course, have had some games postponed, so he has not missed too many matches. However, given that Ben Godfrey, a central defender, has been playing at left-back, it shows just how far Digne is from Benitez's thinking right now.

The Frenchman is now being strongly linked with a move to Chelsea, with several outlets claiming that the European champions are keen on him.

Enter Giveaway

Both ESPN and 90min are reporting on their interest, which makes a lot of sense following Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury.

However, the Blues are unlikely to get a free run, as the Mail on Sunday claims that Aston Villa also like the player, who has been hailed for his "quality" in the past by Everton legend Leon Osman.

What has O'Rourke said about Digne?

Ultimately, O'Rourke believes Digne is heading for the exit door after falling out with Benitez and the arrival of Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "We all know the situation with Lucas Digne at Everton. He's fallen out of favour with Rafa Benitez it seems.

"Everton already have a replacement with the boy from Dynamo Kyiv and I'm sure Lucas Digne will be seeking a move away from Everton in January just to be playing regularly."

Title race OVER?! Liverpool throw away 2-0 lead at Chelsea! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is there any way back for Digne?

It does not look like it, which is a shame from an Everton perspective because the £27m-rated star has been such a good player for the club since joining from Barcelona back in 2018.

His debut season was particularly impressive, with the 43-cap France international scoring four goals and providing four assists in 35 Premier League appearances - a very good return for a left-back.

1 of 15 Which club did John Heitinga start his professional career at? PSV Eindhoven FC Twente Feyenoord Ajax

Furthermore, you can see why Chelsea would be interested in him. He could be perfect for their system that, of course, utilises wing-backs.

You cannot help but feel that Everton could be about to make a huge mistake here. But having already signed Mykolenko for £17m, there is probably no turning back now.

News Now - Sport News