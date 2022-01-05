Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal star Beth Mead criticised Adidas as she claimed the club’s female players were not offered newly-released training kit.

Arsenal and Adidas have been collaborating since 2019, producing wave after wave of iconic kits, training gear and leisurewear.

This year is no different, with Arsenal dropping a new training range today.

An advert for the kit was shared by the Arsenal Women Twitter account, accompanied by the caption: "New year, New training gear. Available now from Arsenal Direct."

Mead, one of Arsenal’s star players this season, took issue with the post, revealing that the training kit had not been issued to her or her teammates.

"Would be nice if we actually got this training kit," she wrote on Twitter. Her post was shared widely but has since been deleted.

Fans joined in on the criticism of Adidas, with one posting: "No women’s cuts and no women’s names/numbers available to purchase for this new training range, the women’s players themselves haven’t even received their training gear.

"But stick Leah Williamson in the promo and everything’s fixed right!".

Sports journalist Josh Bunting agreed, writing: "Fair play to Beth Mead for tweeting Adidas, equal rights are so important in football, they deserve just as much as what the mens side get.

"It’s an absolute disgrace that they’ve been neglected with just simple basic training wear that, let’s face it, everybody can order."

Another fan shared a transcript of a podcast interview with Arsenal defender Lia Wälti, during which she claimed her team were given Adidas jackets that made them look like "potato bags" for the FA Cup Final.

"Sometimes Arsenal try to do the right thing, however it doesn’t always work and it seems like half an effort," she said.

"In the FA Cup Final we had new jackets but only in sizes M and L men’s cut, so we looked like potato bags.

"It’s a nice gesture but it just wasn’t thought through. If they do something they should really do it properly. Arsenal men would never have to wear a women’s cut jacket."

It’s not the first time Adidas have provided only men’s size kits to a women’s team.

Rugby union club Harlequins and Adidas were criticised after their women’s team played against Wasps Women at Twickenham in an oversized kit.

The Telegraph’s Fiona Tomas later confirmed the women’s team had been playing in men’s kit.

She was told by Harlequins that the official matchday jersey was manufactured in "one kit, for both men’s and women’s teams" by Adidas.

