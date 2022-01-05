FIFA 22: Bundesliga December Player of the Month (POTM) Nominees Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The nominees for December's Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) have been announced and there is an array of exciting talent that have the chance of taking home the accolade.

EA recognises the winner each month with their very own Squad Building Challenge (SBC) with upgraded stats to match in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, giving the power to the fans in regards to who will win the award.

So far during the 2021/22 season, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies have won POTM from September through to November.

For December, there are an eye-catching selections of players that could receive mouth-watering cards for good value.

December Bundesliga POTM Nominees

Here are the nominations for December 2021 that were announced by EA Sports and the Bundesliga:

Robert Lewandowski

4 wins

5 goals

Patrik Schick

1 win, 1 draw, 2 defeats

8 goals

1 assist

Serge Gnabry

4 wins

3 goals

3 assists

Christopher Nkunku

1 win, 1 draw, 2 defeats

2 goals

1 assist

Jesper Lindstrom

3 wins, 1 defeat

3 goals

2 assists

Nico Schlotterbeck

2 wins, 1 draw 1 defeat

2 goals

The winner will be granted their very own SBC which will likely consist of at least two squads, depending on who actually wins it.

If Lewandowski walks away with the award, then we suspect it may be between four to six teams to complete as it is likely his card will be upped to at least a rating of 93.

With four wins and five goals, we believe the Poland international will walk away with the award. But at the same time, Team of the Year (TOTY) is just around the corner and we highly suspect that he will be included in that squad as well, which could open the door for any of the other five players to pick up the monthly accolade.

There isn't long to go until we find out but it will be interesting to see if Nkunku can win the POTM for the second time or if there will be a new face taking home the gong.

