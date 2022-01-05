Newcastle transfer news: 'Big gamble' - Fresh claim emerges on £60m Magpies target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sven Botman finds himself in a difficult position due to Newcastle United's interest and making the switch to St James' Park would be a "big gamble", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The central defender is currently on Ligue 1 title holders Lille's books but he has grabbed the attention of the Magpies.

What's the latest news involving Botman?

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle have endured initial frustrations in their pursuit of Botman as they have seen an opening bid of £30million turned down by Lille.

The report suggests the French outfit have told the Magpies that the 10-cap Netherlands under-21 international is not for sale.

The suggestion of Botman being unattainable comes as a huge blow for the Tynesiders as Botman was first revealed as a top target for head coach Eddie Howe last month.

But Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, speaking via HITC, has claimed that Lille are willing to let their centre-half move onto pastures new but only if they are able to recoup £60million for his services.

However, Newcastle are not the 21-year-old's only suitors as TuttoMercatoWeb have claimed that Italian giants AC Milan have set their sights on welcoming the 6 ft 5 star to the San Siro.

Lille find themselves in a strong negotiating position as his contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

What has Dean Jones said about Botman?

Jones feels Botman is facing a tough decision over his future amid interest from Newcastle.

The Magpies underwent a takeover worth £305million in October, with the change of ownership making Newcastle the richest club in world football.

Jones believes it is not a forgone conclusion that Botman will head to St James' Park even if the two clubs are able to agree a fee.

The transfer insider told GIVEMESPORT: "Botman is young and it's a really difficult one for him, I think.

"It's a big gamble because I don't think he would be looking at his next transfer short-term."

How has Botman performed so far this season?

Botman went into the campaign having played a key role as Lille beat heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last term.

That was the first piece of silverware Botman had won during the early stages of his senior career, but he quickly followed that up by getting his hands on the Trophee des Champions by overcoming PSG in August.

A groin injury forced the central defender onto the sidelines for more than a month in October, but he has still managed to feature 16 times since the campaign got underway.

Botman also grabbed his first goal for Lille when he netted in the season-opening draw against Metz.

