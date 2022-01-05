Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on 17 G/A target Whites 'tried to sign in summer'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reading star John Swift would be a "better option" than West Ham's Manuel Lanzini for Leeds United this month, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Both players have been linked with a move to Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa looks to add to his squad.

What is the latest news involving Swift and Lanzini?

Football Insider reported last month that Swift is on Leeds' radar and is a target for the club this transfer window.

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay (via The Boot Room), the 26-year-old is a player that Bielsa likes, while the Argentine is also a fan of another Championship ace in Huddersfield Town's Lewis O'Brien.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk have claimed that Leeds have seen an enquiry for Lanzini rebuffed by West Ham.

Enter Giveaway

Premier League rivals Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton and Southampton are all also thought to be interested in the Argentina international.

What has O'Rourke said about Leeds' interest in Swift and Lanzini?

For O'Rourke, Swift would be the better option for Leeds, with the transfer insider telling GIVEMESPORT that the Whites have tried to sign him before.

Speaking to GMS, O'Rourke said: "John Swift probably, for me, would be a better shout than Lanzini. I don't know if the Lanzini link is because of the Marcelo Bielsa Argentine connection.

"But I think Swift would probably be the better option for me. They tried to sign him in the summer, Leeds."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Who will Leeds end up with?

Lanzini could be a good signing for Leeds, with his fantastic strike in West Ham's last Premier League outing against Crystal Palace an example of what he can do in attack.

However, that goal and his overall display that day is probably why David Moyes wants to keep him at the London Stadium. Ultimately, hearing that the east London club have turned down advances for him does not come as a shock.

Considering that, Swift may be the more realistic option here and he could be a very good alternative with his "remarkable right foot", something Sam Parkin recently highlighted.

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

The English attacking midfielder has performed exceptionally well in the Championship this season, scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick against Queens Park Rangers, and providing nine assists.

Leeds have had a lot of fitness issues in the current campaign, losing the likes of Patrick Bamford and Kalvin Phillips to injury, and find themselves flirting with relegation. They need reinforcements this month and Swift does not look like a bad option for Bielsa's side.

News Now - Sport News