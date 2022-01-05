Tottenham transfer news: 'The one Spurs have always looked at' - Fresh claim on £83.6m ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to scout Dusan Vlahovic, who has been electric during his time with Fiorentina.

The club are in the market for reinforcements in the January transfer window, as has been confirmed by manager Antonio Conte, and Spurs have been linked with a potential swoop for the Serie A star.

What’s the latest with Vlahovic?

He’s been scoring goals for fun.

The Serbia international has scored 16 goals in 20 Serie A games, while also netting twice in two games in the Italian Cup.

Still just 21, Vlahovic has been linked with a number of top clubs in January and ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City, Arsenal, and Manchester United have also been linked with swoops for Vlahovic, who would cost around €100m (£83.5m) to extricate from the Italian club.

Spurs are, of course, in the market to sign a new striker to potentially provide back-up to England captain Harry Kane, who is still the only senior forward at the club.

It remains to be seen if they would be willing to pay such a huge fee for a player who would surely lead Conte to a systemic change in north London but, per reports, the manager does want him and has requested his signing.

Brown has revealed that Spurs have continually scouted Vlahovic and are keen on a potential move, with director of football Fabio Paratici spearheading their recruitment.

What did Brown say?

The journalist, who works for The Daily Star, The Daily Express, and The Daily Mirror told GiveMeSport: "They've wanted a striker for a long time. Dusan Vlahovic has always been the one that Spurs have looked at but he is quite young."

How good is Vlahovic?

This is actually a very good question in the sense that he offers nothing more than scoring goals.

That may sound reductive, particularly when discussing a striker, but his numbers just aren't very good apart from those goals.

Per fbref, his non-penalty goal rate is in the top 12 per cent of strikers in Europe’s top five leagues, but his only other standout statistics come in terms of his aerial duels won.

He is bad at passing the ball, at progressing the ball, and at defending from the front, all things that Kane is excellent at.

When it comes to scoring goals, he’d be a good option, but Spurs fans shouldn’t expect anything more.

