Rangers transfer news: £8.6m duo 'fit profile' as van Bronckhorst nears first Ibrox signing

Andreas Skov Olsen and Albert Gudmundsson "fit the profile" of players Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is looking to bring to Ibrox during the transfer window, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

Van Bronckhorst is hoping to bolster the squad he inherited after being appointed as the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' chief following Steven Gerrard's exit in November.

What's the latest news involving Skov Olsen and Gudmundsson?

Italian media outlet Tutto Bologna Web have reported that Rangers have launched a £5million bid to sign Skov Olsen.

The Bologna right winger has been on the Gers' radar for a number of weeks but news of the Glasgow side stepping up their interest has come amid interest from FC Copenhagen, Torino and Hertha Berlin.

Writing in his Daily Mail column - via The Scottish Sun - Rangers legend Brian Laudrup claimed his fellow Dane could be the perfect signing for his former club as Skov Olsen is a 'crowd-pleaser'.

Skov Olsen, 22, is not the only wide-man Rangers have been linked with as, according to The Telegraph, the Gers are set to battle it out with arch-rivals Celtic for AZ Alkmaar's Gudmundsson.

The 28-cap Iceland international has entered the final six months of his contract with the Eredivisie club, so he could now sign a pre-contract agreement with either of the Scottish giants.

Alternatively, suitors could potentially look to acquire Gudmundsson, who is valued at £3.6million by Transfermarkt, for a cut-price fee before the window slams shut.

What has Chris Jack said about the links to Ibrox?

Jack believes Skov Olsen and Gudmundsson tick the boxes when it comes to what van Bronckhorst is looking for.

However, the journalist has warned Rangers are unlikely to do a lot of business during the transfer window.

Jack told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they both fit the profile in terms of the market that Rangers are looking in and where they can recruit players from.

"They certainly fit the profile in terms of how they would fit into the side as well.

"I would be surprised if Rangers do too much during this window but I think if they are going to do it, both of those guys do seem to fit the profile in terms of the type of players that they would and probably should be looking at."

How have Skov Olsen and Gudmundsson performed so far this season?

Skov Olsen has made 17 appearances for Bologna this term, notching two assists along the way.

His performances in the Italian top flight have allowed him to move onto 15 Denmark caps, while he has also been prolific for his country and found the back of the net six times.

Meanwhile, 24-year-old Gudmundsson has been directly involved in eight AZ Alkmaar goals in 25 outings this season, underlining his attacking threat.

