Errol Spence Jr has been warned his unification bout with Yordenis Ugas is a 'dangerous fight'.

Spence Jr will put his IBF and WBC titles on the line against Ugas' WBA version in a hotly-anticipated welterweight clash in April.

The unbeaten American was about to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in August but just a week before the fight was forced to pull out with a detached retina suffered during training.

Ugas, 35, stepped in on just 11 days' notice to face the Filipino senator, capturing the WBA belt in the process.

And Spence's former opponent Mikey Garcia reckons the Cuban is more than capable of pulling off another massive upset.

The former multi-division world champion told FightHype.com: “That’s a tough one for Spence because he’s coming off eye surgery and all that.

“We don’t know how his body will react from an actual fight.

"It could be dangerous for him, I don't know."

Garcia did however give Spence his props for wanting to challenge himself at the highest level but voiced his concerns about the damage it might do to his body.

He added: “If he gets hit, it could be a damaging blow. I don’t know. It could cause serious injuries.

"That’s a tough fight for a return fight after surgery like that for Spence.

“Big props for him for taking a fight like that, but that’s a dangerous fight.

"Stylistically, I think Spence is a better fighter, but Ugas is no pushover. Big size, strong,”

Garcia also believes Ugas is criminally underrated despite the fact he is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

He continued: “He’s a world champion for a reason, you know?

“He fought very good against Porter. Some thought he might have won, and then he beats Manny Pacquiao. He’s big and strong too.

“It’s not an easy fight. It’s a tough one, and I can’t even tell you who is going to win. He might even fight a little differently, a little cautious based on the injury.

“He feels fine but he wants to be a little cautious about it. So he might fight a little differently than he usually is used to. That could play a factor. We’ll see, but it’s a good fight.”

