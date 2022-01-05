Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leylah Fernandez has set herself the task of bettering her impressive run at the 2021 US Open and reaching the next milestone in her career.

The Canadian tennis star was snubbed of the title at Flushing Meadows by Emma Raducanu, who has since skyrocketed into the spotlight.

Fernandez has also seen her profile rise after she reached the first Grand Slam final of her career.

The 19-year-old defeated Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber, Aryna Sabalenka and even former champion Naomi Osaka while competing in New York.

Fernandez won the hearts of supporters and became the fan favourite heading into the final, which turned out to be a thrilling all-teenage showdown against Raducanu.

Although she missed out on the title, Fernandez rose from 88th in the world rankings to 24th, and a lot is expected of the young Canadian talent this year.

After the US Open, Fernandez featured in the Indian Wells Masters in October, where she reached the Round of 16 before being knocked out by Shelby Rogers.

Her match against the US native was her last of the year, and she has had a three-month period away from the competition to prepare for the new season.

Speaking to WTA Insider, Fernandez said her team collectively decided she needed to rest and recharge before re-entering the competitive mindset.

"Right after Indian Wells, we talked as a team and we said we need to take a few weeks off. No tennis racquet. No mention of tennis whatsoever. That was a weird transition to go from [a] tennis tournament to let's forget about tennis. But it was a fun time."

She revealed during this time she travelled to Ecuador to watch her younger sister in action on the court.

"It was an ITF 25K. That's the only time I actually touched a tennis racquet, to be her hitting partner. It was fun to watch her play and compete the same way she watched me compete at the US Open. It was so much fun cheering her on."

Fernandez then revealed her ambitions as she looks ahead to a jam-packed tennis calendar this year. She also admitted she had discussed her areas of improvement with both her team and her father.

The 19-year-old has acknowledged she is still in "the development stage" and her game as a whole still needs some fine-tuning. But that hasn't stopped her from aiming big when it comes to her 2022 goals.

"This season is still the same — I want to achieve top 10," Fernandez said. "I want to be able to play the WTA Finals at the end of the year. Obviously, I want to win a Grand Slam."

Fernandez played in her first match of the year earlier this week, beating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Adelaide International. She will return to action on Thursday against world number nine Iga Świątek.

