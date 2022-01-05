"Definitely" - Transfer Insider reveals SG has "interest" in signing familiar duo at Aston Villa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard is a big fan of both Borna Barisic and Ryan Kent at former club Rangers as he looks to strengthen the squad in January.

Barisic and Kent, who are valued at a combined £18m by Transfermarkt, remain key members of the Rangers squad and were integral to Gerrard’s reign at the Scottish club, as they won the Premiership title last season without losing a game.

What’s the latest with Villa?

The club are looking to progress under the management of the former Liverpool and England captain.

Appointed in November, the Villa boss has overseen four wins and four losses during his eight games in charge.

In that time, the defeats have come against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford, leaving the club in 13th place in the Premier League table.

They are comfortably clear of the relegation zone, though, sitting 11 points clear of 18th-placed Burnley.

It is unlikely to be a real issue for Villa this season, and they are now looking to climb into the top 10 of the table, with reports claiming that Gerrard could go back to Ibrox for new signings.

Left winger Kent and left-back Barisic have both been linked and Jones believes the pair are realistic signings for Gerrard, who values both of them as players.

This season, Kent has made 20 appearances in all competitions, scoring twice and laying on six assists, while Barisic has played 22 times, laying on two assists.

Rangers paid £2m for Barisic and £7.5m for Kent.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: “It’s such an easy thing to look at. Every time a manager takes over at a new club, you immediately go back to the players that they leaned on at their old club.

“But in the case of Gerrard and Villa, I do think that Barisic and Ryan Kent are players that definitely interest him.”

Would they improve Villa?

Gerrard will certainly think so.

Barisic played 124 times at left-back under the Villa boss when he was at Ibrox, scoring seven goals and registering 33 assists, while Kent scored 28 goals and laid on the same number of assists in 138 games.

The pair could be relied upon throughout his time north of the border and it would be little surprise to see Villa make a move for the pair.

They are each very good players individually and could completely alter the left flank at Villa Park.

