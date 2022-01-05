Southampton transfer news: Ralph Hasenhuttl could re-sign £8.1m ace next season

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay reckons that Armando Broja's development at Southampton could see the Saints land him on another loan deal next season if Chelsea make him available.

The young striker, valued at £8.1m by Transfermarkt, is enjoying a successful loan stint on the South Coast in what is his first taste of first-team football in England.

How has Broja fared at Southampton?

Considering his only previous experience of senior football was during a spell with Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem last season, Broja has been impressive.

According to WhoScored, he's been Southampton's 11th-best player, but that perhaps isn't a fair reflection of his performances.

In just seven Premier League starts, the Albanian international has scored four times, notching against Leeds, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace. Broja also provided an assist in the recent win at West Ham.

Furthermore, he's scored twice in the Carabao Cup, taking his overall season tally to six goals in 17 games, which is more than anyone else in the Southampton squad.

Therefore, Barclay thinks that the 20-year-old could end up returning to Southampton next season, providing Chelsea allow him to leave on loan.

What did Barclay say about Broja?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's a good chance, the way he's progressing and the fact that he's becoming a better player from the possibility of playing for Chelsea one day and appreciating him as an asset about how Southampton are developing him, that if he is back on the loan market next season, Southampton have a great chance of getting him."

How does Broja compare to Chelsea's forwards?

When Romelu Lukaku made the move from Inter Milan last summer, not many would have predicted the Belgian to be sitting on just one more goal than Broja at the beginning of January.But a combination of the youngster's good form and Lukaku's struggles mean he's just one ahead of his Chelsea teammate.

But he's the only Blues forward that has managed to outscore Broja across all competitions, with Timo Werner (5), Kai Havertz (4), Christian Pulisic (3) and Hakim Ziyech (2) all scoring fewer than his six.

Many of those have been far from their best, but the same can't be said about Broja.

