Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Long time British boxing rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook are finally getting together and fighting after years of rumours and speculation and fans will be desperate to get themselves a ringside ticket for this one.

While some fairly say this bout is happening four or five years too late, others will still feel this is one of the biggest fights coming out of the UK in recent years, with both men having been at odds in the Middleweight division since the mid-2010s.

Before now, both Khan and Brook simply could not organise a fight together until it was revealed years later that Khan wanted to focus his efforts on making a name for himself in the United States.

But now, the fight is actually going to happen and tickets will be like gold dust in what is expected to be a stacked fight card from start to finish.

It will be Bolton against Sheffield on fight night with more than just local pride at stake.

Khan vs Brook Tickets

The fight will be taking place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 19th February 2022 and tickets are available from several sources right now:

At the time of writing, the tickets that are currently left range from £422 right up to £2300.

Here are some of the lower-priced listings - along with the Stadium Plan:

Section BL 102, Row D: £422.19

Section BL115, Row Q: £428.90

Section BL 115, Row L: £444.70

Section BL 115, Row M: £444.70

Section BL 102, Row K: £449.95

Section BL 115, Row K: £449.95

Section BL 102, Row J: £455.20

Section BL 115, Row J: £455.20

Section BL 102, Row H: £460.45

Section BL 115, Row H: £460.45

Section BL 102, Row G: £465.75

Section BL 115, Row G: £465.75

Section BL 102, Row F: £471

Section BL 115, Row F: £471

Section BL 102, Row E: £476.25

Section BL 115, Row E: £476.25

Section BL 102, Row D: £481.50

Section BL 115, Row D: £481.50

Section BL 115, Row C: £497.30

Section BL 115, Row D: £497.30

Section BL 115, Row B: £513.10

