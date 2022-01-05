West Ham transfer news: David Moyes set to 'ask about' re-signing £18m star this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that West Ham will ask Manchester United about signing Jesse Lingard this month.

Fresh from his outstanding loan spell with the Hammers, Lingard returned to Old Trafford hoping to resurrect his Red Devils career in the summer.

But Lingard, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, has hardly had a look in during the first half of the season, and Jones thinks that David Moyes' side will ask the question.

What's the latest news with Lingard?

Nothing seems to be working for the 29-year-old when it comes to getting chances at Manchester United. His nine-goal loan spell at West Ham didn't work, whilst the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who continuously overlooked him, hasn't done the trick either, with more of the same under Ralf Rangnick.

Lingard's only start under Solskjaer came in a Carabao Cup game against the Hammers, whilst his one outing under the German came against Young Boys in the Champions League, when United were already assured of top spot and made several changes.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Despite his lack of match action, Lingard, whose contract runs out next summer, is set to stay at Old Trafford for the remainder of the campaign.

But with West Ham looking to bolster their numbers ahead of a busy second half of the season, Jones expects Moyes to put feelers out for him.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Lingard?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "They do still want him. I expect them to ask about Jesse Lingard just in case there's any possibility. And once there's not, I think they'll move on."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Could Lingard return to West Ham this month?

Ever since Lingard finished his loan spell at the London Stadium, there always looked a chance that he might come back.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

That didn't happen in the summer despite West Ham's interest, with Lingard hoping to impress Solskjaer and earn a regular first-team place. But that didn't happen, nor do his fortunes appear likely to change under the new regime.

Therefore, with the World Cup less than 11 months away, Lingard would surely have to consider going back out on loan this month if the Hammers come calling.

News Now - Sport News