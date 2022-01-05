Leeds transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Whites re-signing £9m ace amid Phil Hay update

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carlton Palmer has ruled out Leeds signing Eddie Nketiah for a second time this month.

The Arsenal striker spent the first half of the 2019-2020 season on loan at Elland Road, but former midfielder Palmer doesn't think that a return to South Yorkshire is on the cards, which comes after reporter Phil Hay said that Leeds "don't intend" to go back in for him.

How did Nketiah perform in his previous spell at Leeds?

There would have been a great deal of excitement when the young striker made the loan switch back in 2019. Nketiah had scored nine goals in 10 Premier League 2 appearances for the Gunners before netting his first top-flight goal on the final day of the season at Burnley.

He would continue that form by scoring on his debut, and then Championship bow, but Nketiah's short stay at Leeds never quite got going.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

The England Under-21 frontman did score five goals and grab an assist in less than 700 minutes of action, but his lack of game-time led to him returning to Arsenal in January having made just two league starts all season.

Nketiah, valued at £9m by Transfermarkt, might have been given the hopeless task of dislodging Patrick Bamford, who was one of the top strikers in the Championship that season, from the side but his spell at Elland Road was largely a forgetful one.

Therefore, whilst Marcelo Bielsa's side have been short of goals this season, scoring only 21 in their 19 league games, Palmer doesn't think they'll consider revisiting a deal for the 22-year-old.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Palmer say about Nketiah?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's never going to happen. He went there on a season-long loan and between the club and the player, they decided to send him back after six months. He was unhappy about his lack of first-team football."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Have Leeds been linked with anyone else?

Bielsa's side have already brought in a striker this month after Mateo Joseph Fernandez joined from Espanyol. However, Leeds are going to need far more than a inexperienced 18-year-old if they want to push up the table.

1 of 10 When was Elland Road first built? 1877 1897 1907 1887

Therefore, the Elland Road side are one of many Premier League teams in the race to sign Blackburn frontman Ben Brereton Diaz, who's been on fire in the Championship this season, scoring 20 goals in just 25 appearances.

But if Leeds want to bring the Chilean international to Yorkshire this month, then they're going to have to break their record transfer fee, with the second-tier side demanding around £30m for his services.

News Now - Sport News