Newcastle transfer news: Toon want 'attainable' 71-cap star 'in same bracket as Trippier'

Newcastle United are confident of being able to win the race to sign Wales international Aaron Ramsey, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

It comes with the Magpies nearing their first arrival of the window after agreeing a £12million fee, plus add-ons, with Atletico Madrid for Kieran Trippier.

What's the latest news involving Ramsey?

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, Ian McGarry has claimed that Newcastle have offered Ramsey a three-year deal worth £150,000-per-week which includes bonuses and the option of being extended by another 12 months.

Ramsey is currently on the books of Serie A side Juventus and accepting the Magpies' proposal would result in him being forced to take a substantial cut from his current £400,000-per-week pay package.

However, the 71-cap Wales international's current employers are desperate to get him off their books and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ramsey was only allowed to return to Turin to say goodbye to his team-mates on Monday.

Italian media outlet Sport Mediaset have claimed that the midfielder is personally negotiating his exit from Juventus after being unable to train with the first-team for some time.

The report suggests Aston Villa are among the suitors rivalling Newcastle for the 31-year-old's signature.

Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, via Football Italia, has revealed that Ramsey has rejected an approach from Burnley in the early stages of the window.

What has Dean Jones said about Ramsey?

Jones has suggested that Newcastle believe there is a good chance that Ramsey will be on their books by the time the window slams shut.

The transfer insider reckons Trippier's impending arrival at St James' Park has shown the Magpies' ambition.

He suspects former Arsenal midfielder Ramsey could be the next big name to head to Tyneside.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "He fits into that same tier in terms of talent and wages as Kieran Trippier, who has really set the bar for where Newcastle are aiming in this transfer window.

"They feel he is attainable."

Why would Ramsey be a good signing despite his Juventus struggles?

Since joining Juventus in 2019, Ramsey has gone on to make just 70 appearances for the Italian giants.

However, Newcastle find themselves in the Premier League's relegation zone and the Welshman could bring a winning mentality to St James' Park.

Ramsey, who has entered the final 18 months of his Juventus contract, has followed up the three FA Cups and two Community Shields he won while on Arsenal's books by clinching three trophies - including the Serie A title - during his time in Turin.

He also boasts plenty of Premier League experience, having featured in the competition on 262 occasions, and that could prove invaluable in Newcastle's bid to stave off the drop.

