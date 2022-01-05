Rangers transfer news: Fresh £20m Alfredo Morelos claim emerges

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Chris Jack thinks a bid of £20m will be enough to prise Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos away from Ibrox this month.

With the transfer window now open, the 25-year-old's future in Glasgow has once again come into doubt.

What is the latest news involving Morelos?

According to CBS Sports, Newcastle United are interested in signing Morelos, with the Premier League club changing their transfer priorities following an injury to Callum Wilson.

Their English top-flight rivals Everton and Leicester City are also thought to be keen on the Colombian, so it does not look like he is going to be short of suitors this month.

One club that does not seem to be looking at him, though, is Aston Villa. The same CBS Sports report claims the Midlands outfit are not in the running, with Morelos and Steven Gerrard not having the best of relationships when the 41-year-old was still at Ibrox.

Morelos is having another good season at Rangers, netting eight times in 18 league appearances, so he is a player that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will surely want to keep.

What has Jack said about Morelos' future?

Regardless of whether Van Bronckhorst wants to keep Morelos or not, Jack thinks Rangers would have to say yes to a £20m offer, though he is not expecting such a big bid to arrive at Ibrox.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, The Herald and Glasgow Times journalist said: "If someone was to do £20m for Alfredo, I think at that level, you just have to sell. Now I don't think they'll get 20 million for Morelos, so that's probably not going to happen."

Is anyone else interested in Morelos?

It looks like Morelos is mainly attracting interest from England; however, the Colombia international has caught the attention of other clubs around Europe in the past.

Porto were keen in the most recent summer transfer window, something the player has actually spoken about, while former Lille president Gerard Lopez told talkSPORT that the French outfit made a bid to sign him in 2020.

However, their interest looks to have since cooled, leaving Newcastle, Everton and Leicester to scrap it out for his signature.

The Magpies particularly could do with bringing in a new centre-forward like Morelos before the transfer window closes.

As already mentioned, Wilson is currently out injured, while Eddie Howe's men find themselves fighting for Premier League survival. Furthermore, Rangers receiving a bid from Newcastle would not be a shock.

