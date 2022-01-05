Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'working on' selling £250k p/w earner this month

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are working hard to get rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The former Gunners captain appears to have played his last game for the North London giants after a disciplinary breach in early-December.

What's the latest news with Aubameyang?

The 32-year-old is still an Arsenal player for now, but that doesn't appear likely to remain the case for much longer.

Since returning late from an abroad trip last month and then being dropped from the squad for the game against Southampton, Aubameyang hasn't been involved in a single matchday.

Furthermore, he's been stripped of the captaincy at the Emirates Stadium and has been completely frozen out by Mikel Arteta, who's put his foot down despite his importance to the club and number of goals in recent years.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Arsenal haven't struggled in Aubameyang's absence, with the 2-1 loss to Manchester City the only defeat they've suffered since he was axed.

Aubameyang, who earns £250,000 per-week, is currently away on international duty with Gabon, preparing for this month's African Cup of Nations, which could make Arsenal's task of getting rid of him slightly harder.

But Jones believes that the Gunners hierarchy are working on a deal to sell the striker before the window closes.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Aubameyang?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Part of the reason they need to move Aubameyang this month is to clear space on the wage bill, so somebody of Vlahovic's level can come in.

"That's something they're working on right now, but it's hard to shift Aubameyang in this market."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Has anyone been linked with Aubameyang?

Despite his goalscoring record dropping off since he signed a new contract at Arsenal in 2020, with only 21 in 54 games since the beginning of last season, he's not short of options should he move on this month.

1 of 15 Which year did Dennis Bergkamp leave Arsenal? 2006 2008 2010 2012

Juventus have been linked with the experienced striker, but Italian journalist Rudy Galetti believes that Aubameyang could have three other Serie A teams to choose from in Roma, AC Milan, and Inter Milan.

But Arsenal will only consider suitable offers for Aubameyang despite being put on the naughty step by Arteta, which could make for an interesting couple of weeks ahead of the frontman.

News Now - Sport News