The Premier League isn't a bad place to make your living.

While the old adage that "money doesn't buy you happiness," might well be true, there are certainly much worse things that could befall you than earning thousands of pounds for playing football.

And it just so happens that England's top-fight is one of the best sporting arenas in which to fill your pockets because the competition is awash with eye-watering transfer fees and blockbuster wages.

Premier League wages

In fact, that's especially the case if you ply your trade as a centre forward because leading the line is not only a more high-profile position, but, well, goals just happen to win games.

As such, with the Premier League now boasting some of the world's best number nines in Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and more, we decided to undertake some investigating.

And using the wage data over at Spotrac - as well as alternative sources where contract renewal updates were lacking - we've compiled a list of the Premier League highest-earning strikers.

Well, by strikers we mean players who have predominately played as centre forwards recently, so don't go venting in our DMS when you spot that Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are absent.

Highest-earning Premier League strikers

So, without further ado, be sure to check out the Premier League strikers who are reportedly pocketing the most money on a weekly basis in the 2021/22 season down below:

=23. Shane Long (Southampton) - £60,000-a-week

=23. Divock Origi (Liverpool) - £60,000-a-week

=23. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - £60,000-a-week

=23. Cenk Tosun (Everton) - £60,000-a-week

22. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) - £70,000-a-week

21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) - £72,000-a-week (Per Salary Sport)

=19. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) - £75,000-a-week

=19. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - £75,000-a-week

18. Fabio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £80,000-a-week

17. Joelinton (Newcastle United) - £86,538-a-week

=15. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - £90,000-a-week

=15. Richarlison (Everton) - £90,000-a-week

14. Diogo Jota (Liverpool) - £90,385-a-week

13. Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) - £100,000-a-week (Per Salary Sport)

=11. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) - £120,000-a-week

=11. Danny Ings (Aston Villa) - £120,000-a-week

10. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) - £140,000-a-week

9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) - £180,000-a-week

8. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) - £182,063-a-week

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000-a-week

=4. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - £250,000-a-week

=4. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) - £250,000-a-week

=4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £250,000-a-week

3. Timo Werner (Chelsea) - £272,000-a-week

2. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - £325,000-a-week

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - £510,000-a-week* (Estimated)

Ronaldo leads the way

It makes sense that Ronaldo would come out on top, doesn't it?

While Spotrac disclaims that their figure for Ronaldo is an estimate, it's safe to say that the United star is nonetheless the top dog with The Sun also touting a figure north of Lukaku's earnings.

As such, regardless of whether Ronaldo is pocking slightly more or less than £500,000, it seems very clear that his superstar status has risen him above his rivals as the division's biggest earner.

However, things get more interesting when you look further down the rankings with Werner, Aubameyang and Martial probably counting themselves lucky considering their current form.

It's staggering to think that half of the six highest-earning strikers in the Premier League could all be leaving Chelsea, United and Arsenal respectively by the time that next season gets underway.

Meanwhile, you have to imagine that Kane would have seen his wages bumped up in a world where he secured a move to Manchester City on the back of his third Premier League Golden Boot.

And by the same token, Jota might well be wishing that he earned more than Benteke in the way that Antonio and Greenwood may feel aggrieved to be placed below Silva and Joelinton.

However, it just goes to show that wage rankings don't always align with performances. Then again, we'd still snap your hand off for any of those pay packets. I knew I should have played football more.

