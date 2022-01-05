Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles 'still very much keen' on £20m summer target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace remain keen on welcoming Eddie Nketiah to Selhurst Park despite their failed attempts to sign the Arsenal striker during the summer, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The transfer window reopened at the weekend and Patrick Vieira, who was appointed as the Eagles’ manager in July, will have the opportunity to potentially add reinforcements to his squad.

What’s the latest news involving Nketiah?

Arsenal revealed prior to the opening of last summer’s transfer window that they were willing to sell Nketiah.

Vieira, a club legend after a trophy-laden spell with the Gunners during his playing career, looked to raid his former club but opted to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic on deadline day after baulking at the north Londoners’ £20million price tag for Nketiah.

However, Palace’s frustrations have not deterred them as it has been revealed that they remain interested and willing to offer the 22-year-old regular Premier League football.

Nketiah could potentially be available for a cut-price fee as the frontman has entered the final six months of his Emirates Stadium contract, meaning the current window represents his employers’ last chance to cash-in on his services.

It appears the 17-cap England under-21 international is looking for a fresh challenge after turning down Arsenal’s latest offer of a new contract last month.

That has also put Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on red alert, with the Germans already opening discussions over a potential pre-contract agreement.

What has Tom Barclay said about Nketiah?

Barclay is certain that Nketiah is on Vieira’s shortlist as he looks to improve his striking options.

Although Nketiah’s precarious contract situation could be seen as a boost in Palace’s pursuit, the journalist does not think it will be easy to welcome the Arsenal academy graduate to Selhurst Park.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they’re still very much keen on him but it might be quite a tricky signing for them.

“They obviously wanted him last summer but he is out of contract this summer.

“I think he has shown from the little moments he has had that he can potentially be a really good player.”

How has Nketiah performed so far this season?

Nketiah’s wish to leave Arsenal is likely to stem from the fact he has been offered very few opportunities by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, with him only being afforded 38 minutes of Premier League action this term.

However, he has shown his capabilities in front of goal by scoring five goals in just three Carabao Cup outings.

Nketiah put League One side Sunderland to the sword last month, scoring a hat-trick in a comfortable 5-1 victory.

That took his personal tally up to 18 Arsenal goals in 72 outings.

