Wolves transfer news: 'Looks like you're at a loss' - 'Difficult' situation over £20m star

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Wolves will feel as though they are selling Adama Traore at a loss if they allow him to leave for £20m in the January transfer window.

The Spain international has been heavily linked with a potential move to Tottenham Hotspur this month but Jones believes that the Midlands club will be concerned about the potential fee involved in any deal.

What’s the latest with Adama?

Reports suggest that Wolves would be willing to sell the winger this month as they look to raise funds for additions to Bruno Lage’s squad.

The Wolves boss wants to sign three new players this month, according to The Daily Telegraph, but may not have the funds to strengthen effectively.

As a result, there is said to be a willingness to allow Adama to leave the club, with both Spurs and West Ham United seemingly interested in a deal to secure his signature in January.

Spurs, per the report, had two bids for Traore rejected in the summer but the winger has yet to reach an agreement with the club over a new contract.

He has a deal that runs until 2023 but he has somewhat struggled for form this season, as he is yet to score a goal in the Premier League nor provide an assist.

And Jones believes that Wolves may be worried about the fee involved, after Spurs saw a bid worth in excess of £30m rejected in the summer.

What did he say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said: “You’ve got to remember that this player was valued at probably double that, maybe even more, six months ago so it’s a difficult one for them because in a way it now looks like you’re at a loss because he was valued so highly back then so it’ll be interesting to see what they do in that sense.”

Is £20m a fair price for Adama?

We’ve got to say yes here.

The Spaniard has been struggling with his output this season and isn’t scoring goals nor is he providing assists.

A deal to take him away from Wolves for £20m would actually be beneficial to the club as Lage looks to invest in the squad.

Clearly he wants new additions this month and, given his output, it should be an easy decision to let the Spaniard leave if a bid does land in their inbox.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is also desperate to strengthen this month, admitting as much, and a deal for Adama would both strengthen Spurs and allow Wolves to reinvest.

They shouldn’t worry about the fee; they should just let him go.

