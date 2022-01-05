Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur didn't exactly start their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Chelsea in quite the way they would have wanted.

With Spurs newly invigorated under Antonio Conte's stewardship, fans will have been viewing the League Cup as their best possible chance to win a major trophy for the first time since 2007.

However, their hopes of lifting silverware under the Wembley arch were dealt a massive blow when they conceded what will surely go down as two own goals in the space of just a few minutes.

Chelsea vs Tottenham

Well, we say 'what will surely down as' because the first goal could feasibly be awarded to Kai Havertz, but there's no denying that Chelsea's second strike wasn't scored by one of their own.

And that craziest of sophomore strikes came courtesy of a Blues free-kick from Hakim Ziyech, which looked to have been easily cleared by the visitors despite having found a dangerous area.

However, despite Japhet Tanganga - who was at fault for the opening goal - appearing to have plenty of time to safely head the ball away, he proceeded to direct it towards Ben Davies.

The 'Spursiest' of own goals

What happened next was the most Spurs-like piece of pinball football that you could image with Tangana nodding the ball into Davies, who accidentally deflected it into the back of his own net.

It might well be one of the 'Spursiest' goals that we've ever seen, which is to say it's just downright typical in its sheer misfortune and calamity, so be sure to check out all the carnage down below:

You simply couldn't write it.

A comedy of errors

Poor old Davies could have done nothing as the ball sped towards his face from just a few inches away and sold's law inevitability dictated that the subsequent deflection would defy Hugo Lloris.

However, while the own goal might well have been remarkably unlucky, there's no escaping the fact that it compounded one of the worst 45 minutes that we've seen from Spurs under Antonio Conte.

Naturally, that only accounts for a quarter of the semi-final tie, but Tottenham certainly left themselves with plenty to do after a half that might well be remembered for two terrible own goals.

