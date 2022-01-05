Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'definitely looking into signing' £83.6m sensation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal are ‘definitely looking into’ the possibility of signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The highly-rated 21-year-old has been heavily linked with an imminent exit after a string of outstanding displays for the Serie A outfit over the last 18 months.

What is the latest news involving Vlahovic?

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness), the Gunners are ready and willing to pay big money to secure Vlahovic’s services this winter.

Other reports list Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus and AC Milan amongst his potential suitors, while Fiorentina are believed to be demanding €100 million (£83.6m) for their prized asset.

Vlahovic has gone from strength to strength since making the switch from boyhood club Partizan Belgrade to Florence back in 2018, firmly establishing himself as one of the most exciting and promising youngsters in European football.

Last season, the Serbia international bagged an eye-watering 21 goals in 40 appearances for La Viola as they languished in the bottom half of the Serie A table.

However, Vlahovic has elevated his game to new heights in the current campaign, notching a remarkable 18 goals in just 22 outings for Vincenzo Italiano’s charges

The 6 foot 2 beast only has 18 months left to run on his contract and has already rejected the offer of a new deal that would have made him the highest-paid player in Fiorentina’s history.

An imminent exit appears inevitable then, and Jones has revealed Arsenal are one of the sides eager to secure the clinical forward’s signature.

What has Jones said about Vlahovic?

The reporter claims Vlahovic is on the north London outfit’s ‘radar,’ but any deal may be difficult to conclude at this moment in time due to their wage structure.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Arsenal are definitely looking into Vlahovic. It's something they've had on their radar for a little time. But from what I'm hearing, it's going to be difficult at the moment because of the wage structure.”

Do Arsenal need a new striker?

With Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette out of contract in the summer and expected to depart the Emirates Stadium, combined with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s current disciplinary problems, a new striker is likely to be high up on Mikel Arteta’s wish list.

Academy graduate Nketiah is desperate for extra game time, while Lacazette is yet to receive the length of contract he desires to put pen to paper on fresh terms, according to L'Equipe (as relayed by The Mirror).

Coupled with the fact that Aubameyang is yet to make a matchday squad since returning home late from a trip abroad, and it’s easy to understand why Arsenal are thought to be keen on Vlahovic.

