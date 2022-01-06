Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The sight of a team with a lead taking the ball into the corner in the final stages of a match is a familiar one to all football fans.

Aiming to run the clock down, while ensuring that the ball stays as far away from their own goal as possible, winning a corner kick in these situations is among the very best outcomes for a side with a scoreboard advantage.

Where a corner is secured in this fashion, very rarely is it played into the box. The generally accepted tactic is for the side with the ball to simply try and retain possession as close to the corner flag as possible.

Desperate to win the ball back and give themselves a shot at avoiding defeat, the trailing team is more often than not able to prevent this stalling by working hard to dispossess the opposition.

When Maccabi Haifa were awarded a corner while leading 3-2 in the 96th minute of their Israeli Premier League clash with Maccabi Tel-Aviv on Monday, though, Haifa midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani was in absolutely no mood to surrender the ball.

Having received possession via a short corner from teammate Tjaronn Chery, 23-year-old Fani tried his hand at shielding the ball from the entire Tel-Aviv defence, which he managed in impressive style ultimately winning another corner.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

It was to be the opening act in an incredible sequence of time-wasting efforts from the player.

The second corner was eventually taken, after both Fani and Chery feigned playing the ball for more than 20 seconds - chewing up even more of the seven minutes of added time scheduled to be played.

No sooner was the ball back in play than a third corner was won in exactly the same fashion as the second.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

Eventually, Tel-Aviv were able to break the streak of corners - instead conceding a throw-in, which was treated with much the same urgency by Haifa as the previous set-pieces had been.

Shortly after, Fani tries to convince the referee that he believes his side has won another corner as opposed to the throw-in they had actually been awarded.

Time ticks down with every instance of Fani kidology and Haifa held on to secure a 3-2 triumph.

You can check out the remarkable passage of play below.

Watch: Maccabi Haifa keep the ball at the corner flag for two minutes straight in epic time-wasting ploy

Even with an extra minute of stoppage time to try and compensate for all of Haifa's shenanigans, Tel-Aviv never got close to regaining possession, with the ball itself never straying far from the corner flag for more than two minutes.

Fans on Reddit couldn't quite believe what they were watching.

"This is hilarious. Even the ref seemed to have been fed up," suggested one response.

"Seems like his team could've scored the first goal and given him the ball to keep it there all game long," remarked one response.

"It’s the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, I’ve been watching it for three hours now," declared a third comment admiringly.

"At some point, you must kick him in the shins," joked a final reply, offering Tel-Aviv a solution as to how to deal with such tactics in future.

Fani's conduct was hardly good sportsmanship. That said, there's no denying it was highly effective.

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham (Reaction via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News