Antonio Rudiger looks increasingly likely to leave Chelsea on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The defender’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer and it seems the German isn’t interested in extending his stay.

Instead, a number of top European clubs have been rumoured to be keen to snap him up on a free transfer, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus.

But there certainly aren’t any signs that Rudiger is fed up with life in west London.

In fact, he seems to be enjoying his football more than ever.

He’s missed just one Premier League for Chelsea this season and is establishing himself as something of a cult hero at the club.

Against Liverpool, we showed you how he undid Caoimhin Kelleher’s gloves at a corner kick. We also highlighted how he took man-marking to the next level with Mohamed Salah.

And against Tottenham in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, he was up to his usual tricks.

Thomas Tuchel’s side ran out 2-0 winners and have one foot in the final after a dominant performance at home.

But Rudiger made headlines once again in the second half.

As Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele went down under the challenge of Cesar Azpilicueta, Rudiger booted the ball at the Spurs man on the floor.

VIDEO: Rudiger boots the ball at Ndombele

If it wasn’t Rudiger, we’d say it may have been accidental.

While Chelsea fans saw the funny side of it, it reminded us of an incident back in 2012 involving Ashley Williams and Robin van Persie.

The Swansea defender did something very similar to Van Persie, which led to a fracas between the two sets of players. But it was Sir Alex Ferguson’s quotes after the match that we all remember.

According to the Guardian, Ferguson told Sky Sports News: "In the Van Persie situation you can clearly see that he could have been killed.

"The FA has got to look into it regardless that he has been given a yellow card. He should be banned for a long time because that was the most dangerous thing I've seen on a football field for many years.

"It was absolutely deliberate. The whistle has gone, the game has stopped and he has done that right in front of the referee, he could have killed the lad. It was a disgraceful act."

The United legend added in an interview with the BBC: "Robin van Persie is lucky to be alive... Robin could have had a broken neck."

Granted, the Van Persie incident was slightly more dangerous than the Ndombele one due to the fact the ball actually hit his head, rather than the top of his back.

And while we can’t deny the act is a dangerous one, we think the greatest manager of all time may have been caught up in the emotion a little bit.

