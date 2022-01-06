St James' Park transfer news: Newcastle are "definitely" trying to sign 86 G/A ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has said that Newcastle are "definitely" trying to sign midfielder Aaron Ramsey this month.

Eddie Howe is already on the verge of making his first signing as Magpies manager, with Kieran Trippier expected to join in a £12m deal from Atletico Madrid following weeks of discussions.

And Jones believes that Newcastle are trying to make another high-profile signing, with Ramsey, who's struggled since leaving Arsenal, on their radar.

What's the latest news with Ramsey?

The Welshman was directly involved in 86 Premier League goals in 12 seasons at Arsenal, becoming a goalscoring midfielder during his time in North London. However, since leaving England more than two years ago, Ramsey has struggled, finding the net just six times, and has generally been unable to keep himself fit, missing more than 30 games.

He did shine at the Euros, scoring a crucial goal against Turkey, but the 31-year-old has started just once for Juventus this season, to go with four substitute appearances.

Therefore, with Juventus desperate to offload the midfielder and his £400,000 per-week wages, Newcastle are in the race for his signature, and Jones confirmed their interest at this current moment.

What did Jones say about Ramsey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: ""He's just making sure that is really suits him because there are other clubs being sounded out as well for interest, but Newcastle are definitely in for Ramsey at this stage".

Is anyone else linked with Ramsey?

Ever since Ramsey swapped the Premier League for Serie A, he's been regularly linked with a move back to England.

But with his Juventus career in tatters right now, it does feel like now is the time. Along with the Magpies, fellow strugglers Burnley are hoping to bolster their midfield by signing Ramsey, although their shock approach has been rejected by Juve.

Italian transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio spoke about the potential of Ramsey returning to the Premier League this month and said that he wants to play for an ambitious team, which should give Newcastle the advantage following their takeover.

He also revealed that Howe's side asked about signing him before Christmas, which would appear to put the Magpies in the driving seat for his signature.

