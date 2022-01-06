West Ham transfer news: 33-cap CL winner 'will be tempted' by London Stadium move

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones reckons that Divock Origi could be tempted by a January move to West Ham.

Origi, capped 33 times by Belgium, has been out of favour for some time at Anfield, although he has continued to stick around and be little more than a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp.

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane both away on international duty at the African Cup of Nations this month, Origi's game-time could improve.

But Jones thinks that he would seriously consider ending his seven-and-a-half year stay with Reds and moving to the London Stadium.

What's the latest news with Origi?

Following some crucial goals during his Liverpool career, none more so than in the Champions League final against Tottenham, the striker will always be a popular figure with Reds supporters.

But since netting that famous clinching goal in Madrid in June 2019, Origi has made nine starts in the Premier League, with the last of those coming at West Ham 12 months ago.

Therefore, the Hammers have been linked with the 26-year-old ahead of the transfer window, with Michail Antonio still their only recognised number nine.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Despite Antonio's recent blip, with only four goals in his last 16 league outings, Origi wouldn't be first-choice at the London Stadium.

Regardless, Jones still believes that Origi would be tempted to sign for West Ham, not least with European football to come and another chase for top four on the cards.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Jones say about Origi?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I definitely think it's something that he will be tempted by, especially if Moyes can get in his ear and explain to him what his plans are for the season. The challenge for the top five, or whatever they're aiming for and also in Europe."

Man United EMBARRASSED by Wolves at Old Trafford! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Is anyone else interested in signing Origi?

If Origi doesn't opt for a move to West Ham, he's likely to have other options elsewhere.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus, who could lose Alvaro Morata to Barcelona this month, are keen on bringing Origi to Serie A, although Liverpool surely won't want to lose him until the end of January, given Salah and Mane's absence.

1 of 15 Which club did Carlos Tevez start his professional career at? River Plate Boca Juniors Banfield Newell's Old Boys

Wolves could become another option for Origi following their interest in the summer and lack of goals this season, having scored just 14 times in the Premier League.

With Origi's contract running out next summer, whilst this is the final time that Liverpool will have to cash in on him, he could be available on the cheap.

News Now - Sport News