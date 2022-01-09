Rangers transfer news: Van Bronckhorst in 'really tricky' situation over £24.75m trio

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers could be forced to sell Filip Helander, Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo in the summer if the trio indicate they have no intention of extending their stay at Ibrox, according to the Glasgow Times and Herald's senior Gers reporter Chris Jack.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst was installed as the reigning Scottish Premiership champions' new boss in November, following Steven Gerrard's decision to quit in favour of the Aston Villa job, and the Dutchman will be hoping to secure the long-term future of his star players.

What's the latest news involving Helander, Kent and Aribo?

Helander has not featured since being forced off during Rangers' 2-1 win over St Johnstone in September.

A knee injury led to the £3.15million-rated centre-half having to be stretchered off at McDiarmid Park and then-Gers boss Gerrard revealed Helander would be out of action for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery.

Helander, 28, has entered the final 17 months of his Gers contract, with it being due to expire at the end of May 2023.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville and Bologna’s Andreas Skov Olsen have worked their way onto van Bronckhorst's radar due to Kent gaining interest from Aston Villa.

The winger, who is valued at £12.6million by Transfermarkt, has less than a year-and-a-half remaining on his current Rangers deal so time is running out to potentially cash-in on the 25-year-old.

Aston Villa are also reportedly in pole position to acquire Aribo, whose Rangers agreement expires at the end of next season.

Crystal Palace, Brentford and Watford have been keeping tabs on the £9million-rated midfielder's progress as well, while Leicester City are another Premier League club thought to be mulling over whether to make a move.

What has Chris Jack said about the trio?

Connor Goldson's contract will run out at the end of the season and failing to convince the central defender to extend his stay could see Rangers miss out on a major windfall.

Jack insists the Gers cannot afford to allow themselves to get into a similar situation with Helander, Kent and Aribo.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "The situations with the likes of Helander, Kent and Aribo are really tricky for Rangers.

"If they get to the end of the season and these guys say 'I'm not interested in signing again', you basically have to sell them in the summer.

"You can't afford to have them do a Goldson, in effect, and potentially walk away for nothing at the end of the season."

How have they performed so far this season?

Despite the uncertainty over their respective futures, Kent and Aribo have continued to play a key role for Rangers.

Kent went into the winter break having made 20 appearances, amassing two goals and six assists in the process.

Aribo has been even more productive in the final third of the pitch, registering 11 goal involvements, but Helander's long-term injury has led to him only being able to feature six times this term.

