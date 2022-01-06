Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fallout from Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Monday has been seismic.

A 1-0 loss at home in the Premier League is always going to be met with disappointment by United fans.

But it was the manner of the defeat that has caused such outrage.

Wolves fully deserved their victory and it led to question marks over whether Ralf Rangnick really is the right man for the job.

Rangnick’s tactics were dismantled by Wolves boss Bruno Lage in his post-match interview, while Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp said: “‘They [Wolves] were playing against a side that were so devoid of confidence, of ideas, of how to play the system.

"We speak about managers coming into the game and he came in with this famed 4-2-2-2 system and it doesn’t work. You have to have the right players, no matter what system you play.

"He went to a three at the back, a 4-2-2, by the end I think he was making up systems. There was no real idea, no identity of how they were trying to play."

But is it really Rangnick’s fault?

The German has been at the club a little more than a month and surely can’t be expected to implement his philosophy immediately.

Perhaps the players need to shoulder some of the blame for their poor performance.

And one compilation video is going viral that suggests the blame should rest on the players, rather than the manager.

The Twitter video is sarcastically captioned: “Ralf’s tactics are clearly the biggest problem at Manchester United.”

VIDEO: Man Utd's awful passes vs Wolves

What follows is one minute of awful passes from United. No, not in the entire season but in one match against Wolves!

It really is shockingly bad. Check out the reaction from United supporters on Reddit:

"This was absolutely painful to watch," one wrote.

Another fan wrote: "That Rashford one at the end is just insane."

"This is the only proof you need to figure out the problems at Manchester United are not coaching-related," a third added.

It doesn’t matter what tactics Rangnick is trying to implement if his players can’t even pass the ball properly.

It’s fair to say Rangnick has his work cut out for him at Old Trafford.

He acknowledged the disappointing display in his post-match interview on Sky Sports.

"We didn’t play well at all individually or collectively. In the first half, we had big problems to keep them away from our goal," he said.

"In the second half we changed to a back three and had more control then a spell of 15 minutes where we could have scored. The goal we conceded, we had enough players in the box.

"The cross had been defended by Jones but the goal we conceded was like too many this season.

"Moutinho could shoot unmarked with no problems, no pressure. We’re very disappointed about the result and parts of our performance.

“They’re playing with four or five central midfielders and we had problems to control that part of the pitch. We decided to change our formation and we had more control – they didn’t have as many chances – but we missed our chances and we have to admit they deserved to win.

He then added: “We didn’t press at all. We tried but we were not able to get into those pressing situations."

