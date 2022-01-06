Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A supercomputer is still predicting that Manchester United will qualify for the Champions League despite Monday night’s loss to Wolves putting a dent in their top-four hopes.

United were beaten 1-0 by Bruno Lage’s side after Joao Moutinho struck a brilliant volley past David De Gea to give Wolves their first win at Old Trafford in almost 42 years.

The loss raised concerns for the Red Devils, who have dropped to seventh place in the table and are four points adrift of Arsenal, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

But there is still hope for United fans yet.

According to bettingexpert.com and per The Sun, a supercomputer has calculated the final standings of this year’s Premier League season and believes Ralf Rangnick’s side will finish inside the top.

Despite tricky games coming up against Aston Villa, West Ham, and Burnley, the predictor has given Rangick’s side a 7/4 shot to pull themselves back into contention for a Champions League place.

At the top of the league, the supercomputer has also forecast that their rivals Manchester City will retain their Premier League title.

As of this weekend, City sit ten points clear of Chelsea, but according to the computer’s maths, Thomas Tuchel’s side will not be able to hang onto second place.

Despite holding out to a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday, the Blues will fall to third on the ladder and have a 28/1 chance of winning the league.

Instead, Liverpool are set to overtake them and will finish second in the league for the third time in the last ten years.

The computer has also backed Tottenham to leapfrog Arsenal, despite Spurs currently trailing their north London rivals by two points.

Mikel Arteta’s side will then drop to sixth place and will be followed by West Ham in seventh, which will qualify the Hammers for the Europa Conference League next season.

Leicester, Wolves and Brighton will all follow to make up the top 10, with Graham Potter’s side set to achieve the club’s record highest finish in the English leagues.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Southampton will head up the bottom half of the table, placing 11th, 12th and 13th, while newcomers Brentford will finish above Everton at 14th.

In what’s been a dismal season for the Toffees, Rafa Benitez’s side will sink to their lowest league finish since 2004.

But they will avoid relegation, along with Leeds who will trail them in 16th place.

In the relegation battle, Newcastle will narrowly escape the drop, with the computer forecasting Burnley, Watford and Norwich to all be relegated from the Premier League.

See the supercomputer’s full predictions below.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham

6. Arsenal

7. West Ham

8. Leicester

9. Wolves

10. Brighton

11. Aston Villa

12. Crystal Palace

13. Southampton

14. Brentford

15. Everton

16. Leeds

17. Newcastle

18. Burnley

19. Watford

20. Norwich

