Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua will have to be 'really lucky' to win his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

That's the opinion of former European heavyweight title challenger David Price, who famously knocked out AJ in sparring after he spent the night in jail in 2011.

The British heavyweight was recently seen in Dubai getting in some rounds with Lawrence Okolie ahead of his eagerly-anticipated rematch with the undefeated Ukrainian which is expected to take place later this year.

But for Price, who announced his retirement from boxing following a knockout loss to Derek Chisora late last year, there is only one winner.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 38-year-old indicated Usyk could be his fellow Brit's kryptonite.

When asked if AJ can replicate Muhammad Ali and become a three-time heavyweight world champion in the process, he replied: “Not against Usyk, I just think Usyk has got his number.

READ MORE: Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk 2: Date, Card, UK Start Time, Ring Walks, Tickets, Live Stream, Odds and More

“Every fighter has an opponent where that style of fighting and that man in particular, where you’re just going to have be really lucky to win the fight.

“You can be lucky, but luck also creates itself with mistakes that are made by the opponent and I do not think Usyk is someone that will make the mistake where he will put himself in a position to be knocked out by an Anthony Joshua punch.

“I think he is too switched on, I think he is too sharp, he’s so clever and it’s like he is a step ahead all the time – it’s like he is thinking two, three steps ahead all the time.

“I don’t think Anthony Joshua can deal with that.”

Usyk has looked so invincible for so long but Price has tipped Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce to trouble the Ukrainian should they ever meet in the ring.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

Price added: “The only men I can see beating Usyk – some people might laugh at this – is obviously Tyson Fury because he has got an unconventional way of finding a way to win.

“It’s not textbook boxing which a well-schooled fighter can read, his unique in his fighting style, and the other person who has a similar way of fighting and you’ve got to have a great engine in Joe Joyce.

“I think big Joe Joyce can cause Usyk problems with his size, his strength, his fitness and how unconventional he fights, even throwing.

“Out of Usyk and Fury, you’ve got two men who don’t know how to lose since they were amateurs.

“But I think Fury just finds a way to win every time and I will have to stick with him.”

MORE: Anthony Joshua accused of accepting defeat 'too easily' ahead of rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

News Now - Sport News