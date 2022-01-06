Man United: Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani among 17 unhappy players

Ralf Rangnick has some work to do to bring together a divided Manchester United dressing room.

Rumours of discontent within the squad have been emerging in recent days, fuelled by performances on the pitch.

An unconvincing 1-1 draw at Newcastle United was followed up by a 3-1 win against Burnley.

However, any momentum was stunted by the 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Monday.

“It’s not good. It really isn’t,” United legend Gary Neville tweeted in a frank assessment of the performance.

p1fon8sm7n158n126m18lmmtk1146b.jpg

17 unhappy Man Utd players

It wasn’t long after the final whistle blew that reports emerged of the difficulties Rangnick is facing in uniting the group. On Tuesday, the Mirror claimed he is ‘batting to unite the Manchester United dressing-room.’

The Daily Mail have gone a step further by claiming 17 players are currently unhappy at the club.

While many of them are under contract and won’t be allowed to leave, there are still expected to be a ‘significant number of departures’ over the next eight months.

The Mail name 13 of the supposedly unhappy players. We can only speculate as to who the other four are...

We've listed them, as well as their current situations, below.

1. Anthony Martial

Martial, subject of interest from Sevilla, is set to leave Old Trafford permanently in the summer.

2 & 3. Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard

Neither Pogba nor Lingard have shown any desire to renew their contracts, which are set to run out at the end of June.

4 & 5. Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata

Both free agents in the summer. Mata has options to go out on loan to Spain or MLS in January.

6, 7 & 8. Donny van de Beek, Dean Henderson and Eric Bailly

The trio are unhappy over a lack of action and are open to leaving United in the summer.

9. Phil Jones

Jones made his first appearance in 712 days for United in the Wolves defeat and he performed admirably.

Set to turn 30, he wants regular first-team football and has been linked with a loan move to Benfica.

10, 11, 12. Nemanja Matic, Fred and Diogo Dalot

Matic, Fred and Dalot’s contracts expire in 2023, although Fred and Dalot’s can be extended by another year.

13. Axel Tuanzebe

There isn’t an option to buy in Tuanzebe’s loan deal with Napoli but considering he spent the first half of the season out on loan as well, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 24-year-old depart on a permanent deal in the summer.

Man United fans react

Check out some of the reaction to the Mail's report.

