Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Hyakunin Ikki Rerun (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be the latest version of the game, and according to new leaks, Hyakunin Ikki will be getting a rerun.

This will be the first time that the event is part of Genshin Impact since the 2.1 Update of the game when it was originally introduced.

Recent leaks have indicated that the event will be coming back to the game, and we've got all the information that you need ahead of the rerun.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hyakunin Ikki event rerun that will reportedly be taking place as part of the Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Hyakunin Ikki Rerun

@Genshin_Intel recently leaked several new pieces of information relating to the 2.5 Update of the game, which is expected to be released officially onto servers Tuesday 15th February.

The Twitter account noted the following:

"A quick overview of 2.5:

1. Yae Miko

2. New weekly boss dungeon

3. Three Realms Gateway Offering - Enka exploration event

4. Player-designed domains accessible by other players

5. Bartender event - Prepare drinks for certain characters to unlock dialogs

6. Hyakunin Ikki rerun"

The Hyakunin Ikki rerun will essentially be a battle against hordes of foes. Players will need to utilize multiple teams of two to complete the event.

The original event had players reaching specific target scores to earn rewards in the game. For players to participate in the original event, Travelers had to have an Adventure Rank of 30+ and have already completed the 'Ritou Escape Plan' Archon Quest.

It has not been confirmed when the rerun for the event will be taking place, but we are expecting this information to be leaked ahead of the official release date of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

It has also not been confirmed if there will be any changes to the Hyakunin Ikki event when it is reintroduced to the game as part of the 2.5 Update. The 2.1 Update version of the event was somewhat of a hit among players, so there is a chance that miHoYo will not be looking to make a huge amount of changes when it returns.

Here's a short guide to the original event from Game8:

All you need to do to complete the challenge is defeat enemies and avoid having both members of a single team knocked out. If both members of any single team are defeated, you will fail the challenge.

Get at least 500 Points

You'll get the Primogem rewards by earning at least 500 points. You can stop there if you don't want to get the better medals, since the Primogems are the most important prize!

※ No Resonance, Food, or Items

Party Elemental Resonance, food, and items will have no effect or will not be usable during the event challenges.

※ No Co-Op Mode

This event can only be played solo and the challenges won't start in Co-Op Mode. You'll have the help of trial characters though, which you can pair with your strongest characters!

