Tongits Go Gift Codes (January 2022): Free Diamonds, Rewards, How to Redeem and More

Famous mobile leisure card game Tongits Go has an abundance of gift codes for you to redeem in the game and we can reveal these codes for you.

The Filipino game available on both iOS and Android devices is a lot of fun and has high ratings on both Google Play and the App Store.

Gift codes are great and especially for mobile games due to the fact that they give the gaming community free unlockable rewards.

If you are enjoying Tongits Go, then you need to make sure that you are redeeming these codes as soon as possible to get the most out of the game.

Latest Tongits Go Gift Codes (January 2022)

Here are all the latest gift codes for this fun game.

tongitsgo: Redeem this gift code for x10 Diamonds

luckey9go: Redeem this gift code for x10 Diamonds

FREEDIAMONDS: Redeem this gift code for x20 Diamonds

How To Redeem Tongits Go Gift Codes

Redeeming these codes is so simple and only takes a few minutes. You have to make sure that you are redeeming these codes straight away as they can expire.

Step 1: First, you head over to Settings

Step 2: When here, you then find and click on the Event Coupon.

Step 3: Here, you copy any code from the list and paste it into the coupon Box. (You can only redeem codes once)

Step 4: Finally, you click on the “Okay” button and once you have done this, your reward will be available.

With so many people playing this game, there is a lot of content, and by being able to get free diamonds, you are able to have more in-game currency. Redeeming these codes is a win win.

The developers are massively enjoying the popularity back, and are creating brand new slots and Sabong gameplays for the gaming community to enjoy. If you haven't played in a while, make sure to jump on to try out all the new content.

The gift codes are constantly updating in this game, and typically we see new ones every few weeks or at least every month. We will be updating this page constantly with the new codes, so be sure to come back here in order to see what new codes have been added.

