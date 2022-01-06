Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (January 2022): Free Crystals, Rainbow Cubes, How to Redeem and More
Action role-playing game Cookie Run Kingdom has an abundance of gift codes for you to redeem and we have revealed them all right here on GiveMeSport.
The mobile game is a lot of fun, and adds a lot of new content to the game quite consistently. This has seen it grow in popularity.
The game releases codes for players to earn unlockable rewards in the game. The best thing about these rewards is that they are free!
If you are enjoying Cookie Run Kingdom, then you need to make sure that you are redeeming these codes as soon as possible to get the most out of the game.
Latest Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (January 2022)
- POONGDENGKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.
- CHIMNPERLKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.
- COOKIECHICKENRUN: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystal.
- WELCOMETOKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.
- KINGDOMNBLUECLUB: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for Crystals
- 1021ROSELIVEGIFT: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for free rewards.
- REALTOUGHCOOKIES: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for 500 Crystals
- KINGDOMWITHSONIC: Redeem this coupon code for 1000 Crystals
- COOKANGJIKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code for 300 Crystals
- 12THBRAVEDAY0612: Redeem this coupon code for 1200 Crystals and 120 Lv 6 XP Candies
Expired Cookie Run Kingdom Codes
- 2021KRGAMEAWARDS: Redeem this CRK Code 2022 for Crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals
- 30MILLIONKINGDOM: Redeem this CRK Code 2022 for Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- XZUEYBACYHUKVRMD: Redeem this CRK Code for Treasure Tickets
- SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB: Redeem this CRK Code for Crystals.
- VANGIZJUWJPNAZGJ: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom codes for Speedups
- XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN: Redeem this crk star jelly codes for Star Jellies LVL 4
- TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom code for Coins
- KINGDOMWELOVEYOU: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 3000 Crystals and 100 Stamina
- IELLBHSLKZHBGD: Redeem this for in Cookie Run Kingdom Cookie Cutter
- HAPPY100DAYSGIFT: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 1000 Crystals
- 50CAFEREWARD1000: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 500 Crystals
How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom Codes
- Step 1: First, you have to visit Cookie Run Kingdom’s official website
- Step 2: You then open the game and click on the menu button on the top right side of the screen then go to settings.
- Step 3: After this, you then copy ‘User Info’ and paste it on the website
- Step 4: You are now able to enter the codes
- Step 5: You then click on the ‘Cookie Run Kingdom’ button and once you have done that, you will immediately get your rewards
