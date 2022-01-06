Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (January 2022): Free Crystals, Rainbow Cubes, How to Redeem and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Action role-playing game Cookie Run Kingdom has an abundance of gift codes for you to redeem and we have revealed them all right here on GiveMeSport.

The mobile game is a lot of fun, and adds a lot of new content to the game quite consistently. This has seen it grow in popularity.

The game releases codes for players to earn unlockable rewards in the game. The best thing about these rewards is that they are free!

If you are enjoying Cookie Run Kingdom, then you need to make sure that you are redeeming these codes as soon as possible to get the most out of the game.

Latest Cookie Run Kingdom Codes (January 2022)

POONGDENGKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.

CHIMNPERLKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.

COOKIECHICKENRUN: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystal.

WELCOMETOKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code in Cookie Run Kingdom and get 500 Crystals.

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for Crystals

1021ROSELIVEGIFT: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for free rewards.

REALTOUGHCOOKIES: Redeem this CRK Codes 2022 for 500 Crystals

KINGDOMWITHSONIC: Redeem this coupon code for 1000 Crystals

COOKANGJIKINGDOM: Redeem this coupon code for 300 Crystals

12THBRAVEDAY0612: Redeem this coupon code for 1200 Crystals and 120 Lv 6 XP Candies

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

2021KRGAMEAWARDS: Redeem this CRK Code 2022 for Crystals, 1000 Rainbow Cubes, and 1000 Cold Crystals

30MILLIONKINGDOM: Redeem this CRK Code 2022 for Crystals and 3000 Rainbow Cubes

XZUEYBACYHUKVRMD: Redeem this CRK Code for Treasure Tickets

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB: Redeem this CRK Code for Crystals.

VANGIZJUWJPNAZGJ: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom codes for Speedups

XYOKSPZLLUJYFKJN: Redeem this crk star jelly codes for Star Jellies LVL 4

TIYSVCUKYDPPHTNP: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom code for Coins

KINGDOMWELOVEYOU: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 3000 Crystals and 100 Stamina

IELLBHSLKZHBGD: Redeem this for in Cookie Run Kingdom Cookie Cutter

HAPPY100DAYSGIFT: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 1000 Crystals

50CAFEREWARD1000: Redeem this in Cookie Run Kingdom 500 Crystals

How to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom Codes

Step 1: First, you have to visit Cookie Run Kingdom’s official website

Step 2: You then open the game and click on the menu button on the top right side of the screen then go to settings.

Step 3: After this, you then copy ‘User Info’ and paste it on the website

Step 4: You are now able to enter the codes

Step 5: You then click on the ‘Cookie Run Kingdom’ button and once you have done that, you will immediately get your rewards

