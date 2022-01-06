Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Raiden Shogun Weekly Boss Character Model (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is set to be released in late February 2022, and new information has been leaked regarding Raiden Shogun becoming a weekly boss in the game.

It was originally leaked that Shogun would be returning to the game a couple of months ago, but now we have even more information relating to the character model of the boss.

Here's everything you need to know about the character model for the Raiden Shogun weekly boss that will be appearing as part of Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Raiden Shogun Character Model

The character model for Raiden Shogun was originally leaked by @dimbreath, but unfortunately, this account no longer exists on Twitter.

There are a few possibilities as to why the account that leaked Genshin Impact information early is no longer on social media, but I'm sure you can guess the main reason...

The leak showed how the returning boss looks in the game (just look at the article image for reference). Shogun now looks noticeably different than what players originally saw as part of Inazuma's Archon Quests.

Prior leaks for the new weekly boss also indicated that Raiden Shogun will be dropping Talent Level-Up materials for Yae Miko and Ayato, but these are not yet confirmed.

It is expected that the returning Raiden Shogun will be part of the 2.5 Update as soon as it has been released onto servers, which is currently expected to be on Wednesday February 16th 2022.

With the changed look of the boss in the game, it is difficult to determine if she will have different attacks than the original boss had.

It is however likely that players will be encountering a very different battle when they finally square up against Raiden Shogun as part of the 2.5 Update, and we're hoping to get more information on the returning boss as we get closer to the release of the new patch.

Whilst miHoYo may decide to start releasing information early regarding Raiden Shogun, it is more likely that we'll see leaks for the boss made available to the player base beforehand.

