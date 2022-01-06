FIFA 22: Angry Gamers Launch Petition For EA to Address Account Hacking

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Furious players of FIFA 22 have started a petition for the developers to address the ongoing account hacking issue which is becoming a real problem in Ultimate Team with a huge event just around the corner.

EA Sports have been accused of a data protection breach by "giving away/changing private customer information" to allow "malicious hackers" to gain access to certain accounts in the community.

The accusers believe that the gamers that currently sit in the Top 100 leaderboard, as far as Transfer Profit is concerned, are being "hacked every day" and have pointed the finger at the Canadian gaming organisation for taking no notice of these antagonistic actions.

Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 has received a mixed reception due to several market crashes that have taken place which has prevented traders from grinding out the game.

This has led, at the time of writing, a small group of players to take action of their own and force EA to address the issues that are ruining the gaming experience for them.

FIFA 22 Petition

The petition has been shared right across social media by several accounts which was initially started by Bobble Trading, with gamers furious about EA's lack of action towards account hacking and theft of lucrative players.

It was started after Nick, also known as runthefutmarket and a famous FIFA influencer, was hacked overnight.

The petition description stated: "EA Sports are working with malicious hackers and giving away/changing private customer information. Over the years people have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of coins/FIFA points and EA have never done anything about it. The issue is now more prominent than ever, with Top 100 Transfer Profit users being hacked every day. For years this has been an issue and EA's negligence and carelessness continues to go unpunished without change or consequences. It's time for the people to take matters into our own hands before more corruption poisons our community any further."

It will be interesting to see if EA respond to this

