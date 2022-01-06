AEW Dynamite Results: AEW becomes "That B**** Show" as Jade Cargill makes history.

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS was jam-packed. Featuring three highly anticipated title matches in which we saw two new champions crowned.

"Hangman" Adam Page def Bryan Danielson - AEW World Championship match

The opening contest for the debut of Dynamite on TBS showcased the long-awaited rematch between the AEW World Champion, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the challenger Bryan Danielson. The last time these two fought for the AEW World Title it ended in a draw after the 60 minute time limit was reached.



However, to avoid a draw from occurring again. If the time limit is reached then the result will be determined by judges' scores. The judges for this bout were Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight.



As the bell rang the bout was instantaneously dominated by the veteran Danielson as he dissected Page and focused specifically on the arm strongly used for his signature Buck Shot Lariat.

As Page looked to regain some momentum after dropping Danielson with a crushing back suplex to the outside, Danielson trips Page into the steel steps, cutting Page open and allowing Danielson to target the laceration on his forehead.



As the match progressed a cocky Danielson is repetitively showing off the damage he is causing his opponent to the judges so that they know who is truly in control of the match. However, Page changes the course of the match after hitting Danielson's head multiple times into the ring post followed by a series of vicious headbutts, busting Danielson's head wide open.



The closing moments of the match saw Danielson lock in a triangle choke on the Champion, but before he could lock it in properly, Page powered out and dropped Danielson hard on his back.

"Hangman" follows up with a series of brutal forearm blows across the head of Danielson. He then finishes him with the Buck Shot Lariat to pick up the victory, ending Danielson's undefeated record in AEW.

"Captain" Shawn Dean def MJF-

MJF was looking to rack up some more wins on his record as he pursues the AEW World Championship. However, this didn't go to plan because as soon as the bell rang CM Punk ran to the ring in which MJF escapes but this allows Punk to hit the GTS on Shawn Dean so that MJF loses by disqualification.



An irate MJF exchanges words with Punk and comes to an ultimatum where next week on Dynamite Punk will face "Mr. Mayhem" Wardlow.

Chris Jericho promo

This was Chris Jericho's first appearance on TBS since 1999. Jericho embraces the New Jersey crowd and discusses his current issue with Daniel Garcia and 2.0.



Jericho is then confronted by 2.0 who exchange a few words with Jericho before Garcia blindsides him and instigates a three on one attack before the odds are evened by Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz who storm the ring to which 2.0 and Garcia flee.

Wardlow def Antonio Zambrano

Wardlow was going into this match as one of the most unstoppable AEW superstars on the roster, racking up 22 wins out of his previous 26 in less than 3 minutes.



This match was no different as he added a 23rd to the tally. As the ref was distracted with a pumped-up Wardlow, Shawn Spears hit Zambrano with a brutal death valley driver to the outside. Wardlow then continues the punishment as he goes powerbomb crazy, hitting a total of 5 to a lifeless Zambrano before picking up the victory

Jade Cargill def Ruby Soho- TBS Women's Championship match

The stakes were higher than ever as these two women went toe-to-toe to determine who would be crowned the inaugural TBS Women's Champion.

From the get-go, each woman showcased their technicality in the ring with Soho targeting Cargills back and legs to make it as difficult as possible for her to execute the Jaded on her.



In the beginning moments of the match, as Ruby is on the outside recovering, Mercedes Martinez emerges stalking a fallen Soho. However, the odds are even as Thunder Rosa evens the odds and the two brawl to the backstage area.



Ruby in moments of the match pulled off some big manoeuvres, hitting Jade with a brutal back suplex and hitting Jade with the No Future. But to the shock of the AEW fans and Soho, Cargill kicked out.



In the final moments, Jade proved just why AEW is "That B**** Show" as she plants Soho with an avalanche Jaded and picks up the 1,2,3 to be crowned the inaugural TBS Women's Champion.

Cargill not only becomes inaugural TBS Women's Champion but extends her undefeated record to 23 wins and 0 losses.

Malakai Black def Brian Pillman Jr

Pillman Jr was accompanied to the ring by a returning Julia Hart who noticeably seemed different as she noticeably had an eye patch showcasing the effects of the mist attack from Malakai Black.

Pillman Jr was out for vengeance for his Varsity Blonds tag partner Griff Garrison who previously fell victim to Malakai Black.



The opening moments of the match saw Pillman Jr gain good momentum by keeping on the ever-so-quick Black, levelling with a series of brutal shots and lariats.



However, a mistake costs Pillman Jr and instantaneously is met with a devastating Dark Mass across the jaw courtesy of Malakai Black who picks up an impressive victory.

Moments after the match saw Malakai Black return to the ring to confront Julia Hart who was attending a fallen Pillman.

Just as he moved closer to the pair, the AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers emerge on the stage to confront Black.

Jurassic Express def The Lucha Brothers- AEW World Tag Team Championship match

The main event saw the third and final championship match in a historical debut Dynamite on TBS.



Jurassic Express were looking to continue their impressive momentum ever since aligning themselves with wrestling veteran Christian Cage. Whereas the Lucha Brothers have been nothing short of dominant ever since winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The match saw both teams come out swinging. Both executed an array of jaw-dropping tag team manoeuvres, proving just why they are at the top of the AEW tag team division.



The two teams went to war and even saw an altercation between Christian and Alex Abrahantes after Abrahantes was issuing to Ray Fenix to use the table on Luchasaurus.



A brutal spot saw a horrific injury occur for Ray Fenix as he had a dodgy landing from a chokeslam through the table by Luchasaurus.



The final moments of the match saw Penta set up the Made in Japan but Jungle Boy reversed into a slick roll-up and picked up a shocking victory crowning New AEW World Tag Team Champions.

After the match saw every tag team in AEW emerge to the stage to let the new champions know how big of a target they now have on their backs.

You can watch AEW internationally on FITE TV.

