Horizon Call of the Mountain: Release Date, VR, PS5 and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Horizon series has been a massive hit for Sony on the Playstation, and now Horizon Call of the Mountain looks set to take the franchise in a completely different direction.

Call of the Mountain was originally introduced to the gaming community at CES 2022 and will be developed by Guerrilla Games alongside the new PlayStation Studios team, Firesprite.

Fans of the series are already getting excited at the prospect of the new title, and we've got all the information that you need ahead of the release.

Here's everything you need to know about Horizon Call of the Mountain, including the release date for the game, how the game will operate in VR and more.

Read More: Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Machines, Collectors Edition and Everything You Need To Know

Release Date

Sony has not yet given any indication as to when Horizon Call of the Mountain will be released. The game will be used as a big launch window title for the PSVR 2, so it is likely that we will see the game released when the new headset launches.

PSVR 2 is currently expected to be launched in the fall of 2022, so we will probably see Horizon Call of the Mountain released in late 2022 alongside the headset or in early 2023.

We will update this page as and when Sony confirms when the latest game in the Horizon series will be released!

VR

As noted, Horizon Call of the Mountain will be a Playstation VR game, expected to be part of the lineup for the new PSVR 2 headsets.

The teaser trailer for the game unfortunately did not give any indication as to how the game will operate, but it's bound to be a first-person action experience with the VR element.

PS5

As expected, Horizon Call of the Mountain will be released on the Playstation 5 whenever it does finally make its way to retail sale.

We do not currently have an indication of what the price for the game will be, but as a AAA title, it is likely to be around £49.99 - £59.99 on release.

If the game does come out as part of the PSVR 2 launch there will also probably be some bundles released with the headset and game included. We will update this page as and when it is confirmed if Sony will be offering bundle offers as part of the PSVR 2 launch!

Read More: Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition: What will you get for your money?

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News