Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Chinese Servers Censor Character Models

It has been confirmed that the Chinese servers will be censoring some of the new character models released as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

There have been different levels of censorship for the game in different regions in the past, and we've now got a clearer indication of what these are in the latest update.

Whether these changes stick remains to be seen, but it is certainly a definitive difference for players who will be using the Chinese servers for the 2.4 Update.

Here's everything you need to know about the new character models getting censored on the Chinese servers as part of Genshin Impact 2.4 Update.

Chinese Servers Censor New Characters

Before the 2.4 Update maintenance was completed, the official Twitter account for the game posted an important announcement.

The tweet mentioned that Jean, Amber, Rosaria and Mona would be getting alternate outfits for players to select at an as of yet unconfirmed date in the future.

Interestingly, the Chinese version of the game will be getting a different treatment when it comes to the new outfits for Jean, Amber, Rosaria and Mona.

Mona's leggings, for example, are completely different in the Chinese servers for the game, with them almost resembling a bodysuit.

All three of the other designs in the initial release of new outfits also look different in the current Chinese servers of the game for the 2.4 Update.

Jean's design hasn't changed a whole lot, except for the fact that a white top now entirely covers her chest.

Rosaria no longer has fishnet stockings in the Chinese version of the game, and her chest area has less prominent shading in the 2.4 Update for China.

Amber appears to have changed the least out of the four characters, as she just appears to be slightly more covered up in the Chinese version of the game.

Whether there will be further updates to the outfits remains to be seen, but this is not the first time that the game has had to have different levels of censorship across different regions and it will likely not be the last.

We will update this page if there are any further developments regarding the character models for Jean, Amber, Rosaria and Mona in Genshin Impact 2.4 Update!

