FIFA 22 Headliners Said Benrahma SBC: How to Complete, Cheapest Solution and More

Headliners Said Benrahma has arrived in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team as part of the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) feature and his card is an eye-catching one.

Pace, agility and balance continue to be key attributes in this year's game and the West Ham United attacking midfielder possesses all of these with high numbers.

As well as this, his passing and shooting is well-rounded and even has high stamina which means the Algeria international could even be converted into a striker with a Hunter chemistry card to match.

However, Benrahma won't be in SBCs forever so if you really want this card, make sure you don't leave it too late to get your hands on him.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about the Headliners Benrahma SBC.

FIFA 22 Headliners Said Benrahma SBC

Here are the provisions for the squads that you need to complete to obtain Headliners Benrahma:

Premier League: Exchange a squad featuring players from the Premier League

Requirements

Premier League Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Top Form: Exchange a squad featuring a Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

Requirements

TOTW Players: Min 1

Team Overall Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Bear in mind that this Squad Building Challenge expires on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at 5:59pm GMT so be sure to get this completed before time runs out!

Cheapest Solution

Futbin regularly help out the community by giving advice on how to save the most Coins possible, and this is the case when it comes to completing SBCs.

Their database has shown that the squads listed below are the cheapest way to get this SBC completed. But bear in mind that this changes often so be sure to keep checking back to ensure you are saving all of the Coins.

Premier League

Cost

PS: 9,900

XONE: 11,150

Top Form

Cost

PS: 35,100

XONE: 39,650

