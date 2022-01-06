Shadow Fight 3 Promo Codes: Free Rewards, Diamonds, How to Redeem and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fighting game Shadow Fight 3 has an abundance of promo codes that you are able to redeem in the game and we have revealed all the latest ones for you.

The game is available on both iOS and Android and has great ratings on both Google Play and the App Store.

The franchise has been popular for close to a decade, with the first two games being massively enjoyed by the gaming community; however, the third game is definitely the best one yet.

If you are enjoying Shadow Fight 3, then you need to make sure that you are redeeming these codes as soon as possible to get the most out of the game.

Latest Shadow Fight 3 Promo Codes (January 2022)

NBEL-VBVX: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

TRUE-SUPE: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

UF57-HYFE: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

NEWY-EAR1: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

VBCZ-MSQN: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

XOWM-8OML: Redeem this code and Get Rewards in Shadow Fight 3

How To Redeem Shadow Fight 3 Promo Codes

Redeem codes in Shadow Fight 3 is pretty easy and only takes a few minutes to complete. All you have to do is follow these simple steps.

Step 1: First, you open the game.

Step 2: When you are here, you go to the in-game store.

Step 3: You then Tap on the Free and then Click the Promo Code button.

Step 4: Enter the codes we provided above.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Confirm’ button and you will be rewarded immediately in-game.

Many in the gaming community really enjoy Shadow Fight 3 and for those who want to redeem these codes, they need to do it as soon as possible due to the fact that they can expire after a certain period of time.

There are a lot of Mobile RPG's out at the moment, and this means there is a lot of healthy competition. Shadow Fight 3 have done well to stay near the top of the gaming rankings, and it seems like there is no doubt that they will continue to do this for a long period of time.

Enter our latest giveaway to be in with a huge chance of winning up to £500 worth of merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News