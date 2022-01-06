January Transfer Window 2022: All Completed Premier League Deals

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The January transfer window has opened its doors and clubs up and down the country will be busy trying to get deals over the line to bring new players in.

Be sure to keep up to date with all of the transfer news from the Premier League right up until Monday 31st January at 11 pm GMT, when the window will slam its doors shut for the final time during the 2021/22 campaign.

Continue scrolling to view all of the completed deals that have taken place so far during this window.

Read more: January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Completed Premier League Transfers

Here is a list of the completed deals that have currently taken place in the Premier League so far. Keep in mind that any sections left blank means that respective deals are yet to take place.

Arsenal

In

Out

Aston Villa

In

Out

Keinan Davis to Nottingham Forest (loan)

Brentford

In

Jonas Lossl from FC Midtjylland (loan)

Out

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin (undisclosed)

Out

Aaron Connolly to Middlesbrough (loan)

Burnley

In

Out

Jacob Beadeau to Morecambe (loan)

Chelsea

In

Out

Crystal Palace

In

Out

Everton

In:

Nathan Patterson from Rangers (£16m)

Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv (undisclosed)

Out

Leeds United

In

Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol (undisclosed)

Out

Leicester City

In

Out

Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale (loan)

Liverpool

In

Out:

Tony Gallacher to St Johnstone (free transfer)

Morgan Boyes to Livingston (free transfer)

Manchester City

In

Out

Ferran Torres to Barcelona (£54.7m)

Manchester United

In

Out

Teden Mengi to Birmingham City (loan)

Newcastle United

In

Out

Norwich City

In

Out

Tyrese Omotoye to Carlisle (loan)

Southampton

In

Out

Sam McQueen (retired)

Tottenham Hotspur

In

Out

West Ham United

In

Out

Wolves

In

Hassane Kamara from OGC Nice (undisclosed)

Hayao Kawabe from FC Zurich (undisclosed)

Out

We will update this article daily as soon as more transfer deals in the Premier League get across the line before the deadline at the end of the month.

Be sure to stick with us as we bring you up to date with everything transfer-related in England's top flight.

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Football and Transfer News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News