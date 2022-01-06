January Transfer Window 2022: All Completed Premier League Deals
The January transfer window has opened its doors and clubs up and down the country will be busy trying to get deals over the line to bring new players in.
Be sure to keep up to date with all of the transfer news from the Premier League right up until Monday 31st January at 11 pm GMT, when the window will slam its doors shut for the final time during the 2021/22 campaign.
Continue scrolling to view all of the completed deals that have taken place so far during this window.
Completed Premier League Transfers
Here is a list of the completed deals that have currently taken place in the Premier League so far. Keep in mind that any sections left blank means that respective deals are yet to take place.
Arsenal
In
Out
Aston Villa
In
Out
- Keinan Davis to Nottingham Forest (loan)
Brentford
In
- Jonas Lossl from FC Midtjylland (loan)
Out
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
- Kacper Kozlowski from Pogon Szczecin (undisclosed)
Out
- Aaron Connolly to Middlesbrough (loan)
Burnley
In
Out
- Jacob Beadeau to Morecambe (loan)
Chelsea
In
Out
Crystal Palace
In
Out
Everton
In:
- Nathan Patterson from Rangers (£16m)
- Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv (undisclosed)
Out
Leeds United
In
- Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol (undisclosed)
Out
Leicester City
In
Out
- Ryan Edmondson to Port Vale (loan)
Liverpool
In
Out:
- Tony Gallacher to St Johnstone (free transfer)
- Morgan Boyes to Livingston (free transfer)
Manchester City
In
Out
- Ferran Torres to Barcelona (£54.7m)
Manchester United
In
Out
- Teden Mengi to Birmingham City (loan)
Newcastle United
In
Out
Norwich City
In
Out
- Tyrese Omotoye to Carlisle (loan)
Southampton
In
Out
- Sam McQueen (retired)
Tottenham Hotspur
In
Out
West Ham United
In
Out
Wolves
In
- Hassane Kamara from OGC Nice (undisclosed)
- Hayao Kawabe from FC Zurich (undisclosed)
Out
We will update this article daily as soon as more transfer deals in the Premier League get across the line before the deadline at the end of the month.
Be sure to stick with us as we bring you up to date with everything transfer-related in England's top flight.
